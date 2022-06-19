  • Menu
TS PECET registration extended to June 30

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 without a late fee has been extended up to June 30.

Intermediate and degree passed/appearing students are eligible to appear for the entrance test for admissions into DPEd and BPEd courses in the State. For more updates one can visit the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/.

