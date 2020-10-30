TS relaxes eligibility criteria for EAMCET

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government relaxed norms of eligibility norms of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020).

A government order on Thursday said that the students who have qualified in the intermediate course and the TS EAMCET-2020 are eligible for taking admission through the counselling process for the ensuing academic year.

It may be mentioned here that as per the earlier norms notified students have to get a minimum of 45 per cent marks in the case of general and 40 per cent in the case of reserved category candidates in the related subjects in the intermediate or 10+2 pattern of equivalent courses.

Except for those aspiring to take admission into the Bachelor of Pharmacy course.The decision come against the backdrop of the State government earlier passed all the candidates of intermediate course without conducting the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations on account of Covid-19. The students were awarded minimum marks.

However, this situation made several students who have qualified the TS EAMCET-2020 ineligible in getting ranks as per the eligibility criteria of 45 per cent (for general) and 40 per cent (for reserved) candidates.

Aggrieved over the same some candidates have knocked the doors of the State High Court highlighting how the minimum eligibility criteria at intermediate have become a hurdle for them in getting a rank and to take part in the TS EAMCET-2020 counselling process to take admission in the medical, engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses.

Following this, the State government has decided to relax the norm of minimum eligibility criteria as a onetime measure for the students for the ensuing academic year.

The new orders have directed to allow students to appear for the counselling in respect of TS EAMCET (Admissions)-2020, without insisting the eligibility criteria for qualifying examination marks. The order said that it is a onetime measure and applies only for this year which is for 2020-2021 as a special case.