TS TET registrations extended until April 20

Hyderabad: The School Education Department, Telangana on Wednesday has extended the last date to register for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 until April 20. According to the Education Department, earlier, the last date was April 10, and now it has been extended until April 20. Online applications can be submitted on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/. Candidates who have already applied can edit their applications between April 11 and 20.