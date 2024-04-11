Live
- Vijayawada: Pothina Mahesh, TDP leaders join YSRCP
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 11 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 11 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 11 April 2024
- Rajiv an epitome of resilience and determination: DGP Ravi Gupta
- Vijayawada: Lokesh dares CM for debate on welfare schemes
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th April 2024
- Tirupati: Congress pick Babu may alter dynamics of race
- World’s SDGs face severe funds shortage
- Wage movements for environmental justice
TS TET registrations extended until April 20
Hyderabad: The School Education Department, Telangana on Wednesday has extended the last date to register for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 until April 20. According to the Education Department, earlier, the last date was April 10, and now it has been extended until April 20. Online applications can be submitted on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/. Candidates who have already applied can edit their applications between April 11 and 20.
