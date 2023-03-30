TSPSC announces new dates for recruitment tests

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will re-conduct the recruitment exams for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in various departments in May this year.

According to the schedule released by the Commission, the test for the Electrical and Electronics engineering subject will be held on May 8 and exams for Agriculture Engineering and Mechanical Engineering subjects on May 9 in computer based mode. The test for the Civil Engineering subject will be conducted in OMR-based mode on May 21.

The Commission issued fresh dates for the recruitment examination after the meeting held at the head office on Wednesday. Candidates who registered for recruitment have been informed to download their hall tickets one week prior to the examination dates. The TSPSC had notified 1,540 vacancies of AEEs in various engineering departments. Following the question paper leak, the test for AEEs held on January 22 was cancelled. The TSPSC is expected to notify fresh recruitment exam dates for Assistant Engineer (AE), Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO), Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO), and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts shortly.

