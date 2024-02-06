Live
- Tarun Chhabra appointed new Nokia India head
- PMI services at 6-mth high on rising biz deals
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
Just In
Two patents granted to UoH
Hyderabad: Two patents were awarded to the University of Hyderabad, School of Physics, on Monday. School of Physics Professors K C James Raju and V...
Hyderabad: Two patents were awarded to the University of Hyderabad, School of Physics, on Monday.
School of Physics Professors K C James Raju and V Seshubai, along with their students T Anil and Swarup Raju, have been awarded a patent for an innovative method to make high-temperature ceramics into any 3D geometric structure by gel casting. This technique will help make miniaturised antennas suitable for emerging communication applications.
Another patent was granted to James Raju and his team for a new laser-based method to crystallise ferroelectric thin film at 300-degree C temperatures for tunable microwave devices. This process could reduce the crystallisation temperature of some functional thin film materials meant for microwave device applications from 700 to 300 degrees Celsius. This makes the process compatible with a variety of hitherto restricted situations, which are very important to making important microwave devices for next-generation communication technologies, said a senior officer.