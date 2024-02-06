Two patents granted to UoH

Hyderabad: Two patents were awarded to the University of Hyderabad, School of Physics, on Monday.

School of Physics Professors K C James Raju and V Seshubai, along with their students T Anil and Swarup Raju, have been awarded a patent for an innovative method to make high-temperature ceramics into any 3D geometric structure by gel casting. This technique will help make miniaturised antennas suitable for emerging communication applications.

Another patent was granted to James Raju and his team for a new laser-based method to crystallise ferroelectric thin film at 300-degree C temperatures for tunable microwave devices. This process could reduce the crystallisation temperature of some functional thin film materials meant for microwave device applications from 700 to 300 degrees Celsius. This makes the process compatible with a variety of hitherto restricted situations, which are very important to making important microwave devices for next-generation communication technologies, said a senior officer.