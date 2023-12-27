UGC asked HEIs to discontinue M.Phil programmes forthwith

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked all the universities in the county to stop taking admissions into M.Phil course.

In a letter to the universities and Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs), it said that the course has been discontinued according to clause 14 of the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations,2022.

It said further that it has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil. (Master of Philosophy) programme, and said that the M.Phil. degree is not a recognized degree. The said clause clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phil. programme. The UGC has framed University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations,2022 which was published in the Gazette of India on November 7, 2022. The University authorities, therefore, are asked to take immediate steps to stop admissions to the M.Phil. program for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admissions in M.Phil. Programme, it added.