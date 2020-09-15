UGC NET 2020: NTA Postpones UGC NET 2020 Exam

UGC NET 2020: The UGC-NET 2020 exam is postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which was scheduled to be organized from September 16 to 25. The organizing committee has said that the UGC-NET exam will now be held on September 24. In the upcoming days, the full schedule for the exam will be released.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA said, "The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. Given that, UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from September 24 onwards."

"This is due to some common candidates in both exams, and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently," she further added.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET examination twice in a year for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The examination includes two papers. The test, which will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode, will be held in single three-hour duration.