UGC NET 2023 Admit Card released for June 2023 Phase-1 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) admit card phase 1 for June cycle. NTA has released the exam city slip on the official website for both Phases 1 and 2. Aspirants can download the NTA UGC NET hall ticket through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



The Phase 1 exam for the UGC NET is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 17 June, 2023 whereas the UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted from 19 to 22 June, 2023.

Eligible candidates will be able to download UGC NET admit cards for the upcoming shift by entering their date of birth and registration number.

UGC NET Admit Card- Steps to Check

• Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

• Click on the “UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card.” link

• Login again using the application number and password.

• Your UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the UGC NET Admit card

Important dates

• Date of Examination Schedule: 13, 17 June, 2023 (phase 1) and 19, 22 June (Phase 2)