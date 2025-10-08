Live
- Why the iPhone 17 Series Might Make You Ditch Your Old iPhone
- Shiv Sena symbol row: SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea on November 12
- PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: India’s first Fully Digital Terminal Set To Begin Operations In December
- India’s efforts towards wildlife conservation took rapid strides in past decade: PM Modi
- Super Seeds That Naturally Boost Hair Growth and Thickness
- Karnataka Launches “Neeriddre Nale” Initiative to Boost Groundwater Awareness Across 15 Districts
- Mangaluru Airport Strengthens Emergency Response with Two New Crash Fire Tenders
- Weather Update Hyderabad: GHMC Area to Experience Light to Moderate Rain Soon
- CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Konaseema fire accident, assure support to victims
- Facebook Revamps Reels Algorithm with AI to Deliver Fresher, More Relevant Content
UGC NET December 2025 Notification Out: Registration, Dates, Fees, and How to Apply Online
Highlights
NTA has released the UGC NET December 2025 notification. Apply online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in from October 7 to November 7.
The NTA has issued notification for the UGC NET December 2025 application process. Candidates cab visit the https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for more details. The exam will be held in CBT mode for 85 subjects across India.
Key Dates:
Apply: Oct 7 – Nov 7 (11:50 PM)
Fee Payment: Nov 7 (11:50 PM)
Correction: Nov 10 – Nov 12 (11:50 PM)
Fees:
General – ₹1,150
EWS/OBC-NCL – ₹600
SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender – ₹325
How to Apply:
1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in
2. Click UGC NET December 2025 Registration
3. Register, fill the form, upload documents
4. Pay the fee online and save the confirmation
The exam is for Assistant Professor eligibility, JRF, and PhD admissions.
Next Story