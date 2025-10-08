  • Menu
UGC NET December 2025 Notification Out: Registration, Dates, Fees, and How to Apply Online

UGC NET December 2025 Notification Out: Registration, Dates, Fees, and How to Apply Online
Highlights

NTA has released the UGC NET December 2025 notification. Apply online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in from October 7 to November 7.

The NTA has issued notification for the UGC NET December 2025 application process. Candidates cab visit the https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for more details. The exam will be held in CBT mode for 85 subjects across India.

Key Dates:

Apply: Oct 7 – Nov 7 (11:50 PM)

Fee Payment: Nov 7 (11:50 PM)

Correction: Nov 10 – Nov 12 (11:50 PM)

Fees:

General – ₹1,150

EWS/OBC-NCL – ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender – ₹325

How to Apply:

1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click UGC NET December 2025 Registration

3. Register, fill the form, upload documents

4. Pay the fee online and save the confirmation

The exam is for Assistant Professor eligibility, JRF, and PhD admissions.

