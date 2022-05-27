Unacademy to host its first offline National Scholarship Admission Test

Unacademy, India's largest learning platform* announces the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT), its first offline test supporting the growing aspirations of Learners. The test will be conducted on the 4th and 5th of June 2022 across 40 key educational hubs in India across Delhi, Kota, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, and others. UNSAT will be open to all the aspirants of NEET-UG, IIT-JEE, and Foundation (9-12) courses.

UNSAT will be a significant step forward in Unacademy's efforts to build an organised offline infrastructure as the brand will soon be launching Offline Unacademy Centres across the country. The Learners who qualify for UNSAT will be eligible for enrolment in the upcoming Unacademy Centres across Kota, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Lucknow, Delhi, and other upcoming Centres.

Learners can utilise the scholarship to enrol for Unacademy Centres and online subscriptions. Based on their performance, the applicants will be eligible for up to a 90% scholarship. The scholarships and rewards for all eligible Learners are worth INR 150 crore.

The scholarship entrance exam will improve the overall learning experience by making it more accessible for learners and empowering them to engage in their desired course. The test-takers will receive Unacademy merchandise and the top Rankers will earn additional rewards.

This initiative aims at curating a platform of opportunities for Learners across the country, who are seeking advanced learning options in the offline and online scenarios. To apply for the test, Learners have to pay a nominal registration fee. Interested candidates may register on or before 2nd June 2022 at the registration link.