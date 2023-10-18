Underprivileged Children meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London

Mumbai: Underprivileged children from Mumbai based OSCAR Foundation met the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak at his residence No 10, Downing Street in London. During the meeting, OSCAR Foundation’s children shared their life experience, their commitment to education, passion for football and belief in gender equality with the PM and his wife, Akshata Murty. The children also shared with the PM their many new experiences. The children are on an educational tour to the UK and to play friendly football matches with UK host school students as part of the cultural exchange programme organised by OSCAR International.

The children also had the privilege of meeting OSCAR’s Royal Patron, HRH, the Duchess of Edinburgh GVCO at a dinner hosted by Bradfield College. The Duchess addressed all the children and other guests, pledging her ongoing support for OSCAR Foundation. She also shared her personal experience of visiting the Ambedkar Nagar community in Mumbai, home of OSCAR founder, Ashok Rathod. HRH happily posed for photos with all the children and encouraged them to make the most of every opportunity the UK tour offers, to learn from their new friends and return to India as role models.

Ashok Rathod, Founder, OSCAR Foundation, said, “It was a great meeting with the Prime Minister. He was very welcoming and appreciative of our belief that the power of sports can change lives. OSCAR’s football and life skill programme is proof of that. The children were also thrilled to meet Prime Minister Sunak and his wife and have the opportunity to share their many new experiences in the UK.”

During this fourth tour of the United Kingdom, the children have played 7 football matches with school teams, attended many educational workshops, enjoyed a sightseeing tour of London. This time, the OSCAR Group has 2 girls from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, along with 10 girls and boys from the underserved communities of Mumbai and 4 children from villages near Yadgir, Karnataka. The OSCAR Foundation uses the power of football to encourage children to stay in school and equip them with skills to make them resilient and future ready. Through the football, life skills, education and Young Leader programmes, the foundation has empowered 15,000 children and youth in low-income communities in India since 2010.

Since OSCAR’s inception, 107 children and youth have travelled abroad for exposure visits and tournaments in many countries including the United Kingdom, Spain, USA, Sweden and Denmark, where the girls’ team won the prestigious Dana Cup tournament.

This is the fourth tour of the UK following, successful visits in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Schools across the UK both fundraise and host the beneficiaries and provide an enriching timetable of academic, cultural and physical activities. Over the years, the OSCAR UK Tours have attracted visits from eminent personalities including World Cup Winner Juan Mata, Arsenal legend Tony Adams and HRH Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The tour spots are awarded on merit after open trials for OSCAR Foundation beneficiaries across the locations. Over 500 children attend the trials. The tour is organised by OSCAR International in collaboration with UK partner schools. Children and their families do not make any financial contributions towards expenses of the tour.















