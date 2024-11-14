UP Govt Agrees to Protesters’ Demand, PCS Exam to Be Held in One Day

In Lucknow In a major move in response to the ongoing demonstrations by UPPSC candidates, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared that the UPPSC PCS exam 2024 will be administered in a single shift, fulfilling one of the demonstrators' main requests. The decision follows days of rioting in Prayagraj and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's intervention.

Since the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission decided to divide the UPPSC PCS exam 2024 into two days, December 7 and 8, with multiple shifts, the UPSC Protest in Prayagraj has been getting more intense. Since it would be more equitable and less taxing, candidates had been calling for the exam to be administered in a "one day, one shift" manner.

Reaction from the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

The state government eventually acceded to the demands of the demonstrators following days of protests, which included student demonstrations and social media campaigns. The UPPSC has now decided to hold the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024 in a single shift, thereby resolving the dispute surrounding the UPPSC exam schedule row, according to a government spokeswoman. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission was directed by Yogi Adityanath to manage the transition to a one-day test format and to connect with the students, which had a direct impact on this move.

The protest in Prayagraj is becoming worse.

The UPPSC Protest in Prayagraj has gathered considerable traction, with many candidates from all around the state joining the demonstration. Students continue to protest, calling for similar adjustments to the UPPSC exam RO-ARO exam 2024 schedule, notwithstanding the announcement of the UPPSC PCS exam 2024. Originally scheduled for three shifts on December 23 and 24, the RO-ARO exams have been rescheduled, and a committee has been established to determine a new time.

Although many demonstrators are still doubtful, a government official confirmed that the committee would conduct a comprehensive examination of the issue and provide its report shortly. “Until a clear decision on the RO-ARO exams 2024 is communicated in writing, we will not call off our protest,” stressed protest organizer Deepak Gupta.

Disputes and Claims of Misconduct

Tensions increased as the protests entered their fourth day. One demonstrator, Manish Mishra, claimed in a startling occurrence that while several candidates were sleeping on the streets, they were physically attacked by someone wearing simple clothing. A physically challenged protester's crutches were allegedly removed during the march, according to Mishra.

Twelve persons were charged with vandalism by the Uttar Pradesh Police, which heightened tensions in the area despite the UPPSC controversy surrounding these instances.

Reaction of the State Government to the Demands of Protesters

In a statement, the office of Yogi Adityanath affirmed that the Chief Minister had acknowledged the students' demands and instructed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to address the matter as soon as possible. At first, the UPPSC had chosen to administer the tests in many shifts due to worries about preserving the process's integrity and transparency, particularly in the wake of several document leak incidents in other states. The demonstrations, however, have now compelled a reconsideration of that choice.

What's Up Next for RO-ARO Exams?

The PCS exam schedule appears to have been influenced by the UPPSC Protest, however it is unclear what will happen to the RO-ARO exams 2024. In order to resolve concerns over these tests, a committee has been established, and candidates are eagerly awaiting the results. As of right now, the UPPSC test scheduling row is still a contentious issue, and many students are waiting for a solution.

All eyes are on the state administration and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to make their final decisions in this volatile circumstance. Until their demands are fully fulfilled, protesters have made it plain that they will not back down, and it is unclear how the administration will handle these persistent issues.