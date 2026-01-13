UPSC announces 2026 schedule for NDA & NA (I) and CDS (I) examinations

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the detailed examination schedule for the NDA & NA (I) 2026 and CDS (I) 2026 examinations. According to the released calendar, both competitive defence examinations will be conducted on April 12, 2026, providing clarity and direction to lakhs of aspirants preparing for a career in the Indian Armed Forces.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2026 is intended for candidates aspiring to join the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, along with the Indian Naval Academy. The selection process begins with a written examination consisting of two papers: Mathematics and the General Ability Test (GAT). These papers evaluate candidates on numerical ability, reasoning skills, English comprehension, and general awareness. Candidates who qualify the written stage are further assessed through the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, followed by a medical examination.

Conducted on the same date, the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2026 is meant for graduates seeking entry into prestigious institutions such as the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). The CDS written examination includes papers on English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics, depending on the academy chosen by the candidate. Successful candidates proceed to the SSB interview and medical tests.

The early release of the UPSC examination schedule allows aspirants to plan their preparation systematically and manage their study timelines effectively. Candidates are strongly advised to keep track of official UPSC notifications for information related to application dates, eligibility requirements, syllabus, and exam instructions. With both exams scheduled for April 12, 2026, consistent preparation and strategic planning will be crucial for success.