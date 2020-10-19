UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: Mark Sheet Released @ upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Utilities Commission (UPSC) has publicly announced the scores on its official website of candidates who passed the 2019 Civil Services Exam. Candidates can view the full score sheet at upsc.gov.in. UPSC has also uploaded the score sheet for candidates who were unable to pass the exam.

2019 UPSC civil services topper Pradeep Singh scored 52.9 percent or 1072 marks in the exam.

The second topper, Jatin Kishore, scored 1063 marks out of 2025 (52.49%). He obtained 185 marks in the interview and 878 marks in the written exam.

UPSC 2019 Final Results

Final results for UPSC were announced on August 4. Marks of these qualified candidates can be viewed on the commission's official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 829 candidates eventually passed the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Steps to download the 2019 UPSC civil services marks sheet:

 Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

 In the What's New section, click on the link provided for the Civil Services marks sheet

 Click on the respective links provided for the prelims and the main exam marks sheet

 Enter the required login credentials and submit

 Your grade sheet will get displayed on the screen

 Download and take a print out for future reference

UPSC pattern

UPSC conducts the civil services recruitment exam in three stages: preliminary, main, and interview.

The preliminary exam is held for a total of 400 marks, which is a qualifying exam, while the written exam has 1750 marks, and the interview has 275 marks.

Since the preliminary examination is qualifying in nature, your marks are not counted when preparing the final list of merits.