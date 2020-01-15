UPSC Mains Result 2019 Declared @upsc.gov.in, Check the List Here

Union Public Service Commission declared the results of UPSC Mains Examination 2019 on Tuesday.

Candidates, who appeared for the UPSC Main examination 2019 can check their result on the official website. The result can be downloaded from an issued PDF file.

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), need to opt-in/opt-out for publically making available their scores under the Public Disclosure Scheme. The candidate whose name is included in the list will be considered successful.

Now the Personality Test (Interview) will be conducted by the UPSC for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

Click here for UPSC Civil Services Main Examination Result 2019

From January 27, 2020, the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available, which can be downloaded from the Commission's official website — https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.



Note: No request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained by the Commission.

In case due to some reason if the candidates are unable to download their e-Summon Letters; they should immediately contact the office of the Commission through a letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on ([email protected]). No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission.

The unqualified candidate's marks sheets will be uploaded on the Commission's Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result - after conducting Personality Tests (Interview) - and it will remain available on the Website for 30 days.