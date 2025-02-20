VP Dhankhar to interact with Ambedkar Marathwada University students on Feb 22

New Delhi : Known to encourage youth to be a part of India’s growth story, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will preside over the 65th Convocation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra on Saturday, said an official.

During his one-day tour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on February 22, the Vice President will also inaugurate the Constitution Awareness Year and Amrut Mahotsav at Saraswati Bhuvan Education Society at Sambhaji Nagar, the official said on Thursday.

As part of his visit, Dhankhar will also offer prayers at Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora and visit the Ellora Caves (Kailash Cave).

Last week, the VP presided over the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra and described the youth as the most vital stakeholders in democracy.

“You must drive the engine of progress. Nothing stops you because we are proud Indians,” he said.

Dhankhar also said that the country’s youth today are living in times where their mind can be without fear because the economy is blossoming due to an ideal ecosystem that was missing in the country for a long time.

Pointing to the nation's rise and praise by global institutions calling it a favourite destination of investment and opportunity, he said, “We missed this ecosystem for a long time. But now, boys and girls, you are living in times where your mind can be without fear because our economy is blossoming, and the nation's rise is being praised by global institutions.”

On several occasions earlier, Dhankhar has also highlighted the importance of education for women.

“Education alone can empower but for women, it is more important because they are quick to learn, they are quick to skill, they are quick to adopt and what they learn is easily accessible, largely,” he had said last month at the Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women.