Workshop on Enhancing Productive Language Skills for Teachers

New Delhi: Zamit, a leading education technology platform, in collaboration with Delhi International School Edge, Dwarka, conducted a Cluster Event and workshop recently, focused on enhancing productive language skills for language teachers. The event was designed to empower primary and middle school language teachers from Dwarka and West Delhi, equipping them with innovative strategies to make language teaching more engaging and effective for students.



The workshop, titled 'Productive Language Skills,' was led by Payal Mathur, the Director & Chief Academic Officer at QAI, UK, an esteemed expert in the field of language education. The session was attended by over 50 Language teachers, all of whom actively participated in the interactive and insightful training.

The core objective of the workshop was to enhance the teachers’ ability to build their students' speaking and writing skills—key components of productive language skills, crucial for effective communication. The training provided teachers with techniques and tools to make language learning more interesting and engaging, ensuring that the students are better equipped to express themselves clearly and confidently.

“We are thrilled with the success of this workshop and the enthusiastic response from the teachers. At Zamit, we believe in empowering educators with the latest teaching methodologies and tools to help them inspire and engage their students more effectively. The Productive Language Skills workshop is just one of the many initiatives we are undertaking to support teachers in their professional development,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO at Zamit.

The event also highlighted the importance of creating a dynamic classroom environment where students are encouraged to participate actively in speaking and writing exercises. Through various activities, teachers were trained to foster an atmosphere that promotes student interaction, creativity, and critical thinking.

Anubha Srivastava, Principal, Delhi International School Edge, Sector-18, Dwarka, emphasized the importance of external trainings in continuous professional development of teachers. "Our collaboration with Zamit for this workshop has been incredibly fruitful. The training provided today is essential for the upskilling of teachers, empowering them with modern teaching practices. Enhancing productive language skills is key to developing students who are not only proficient in language but are also confident communicators. We look forward to more such collaborations that contribute to the professional growth of our educators.”

The participants found the training program greatly enriching and expressed their eagerness to implement the new strategies in their classrooms. The workshop concluded with the presentation of Certificates by Qualifications and Assessments International (QAI), UK, an international awarding body, recognizing the teachers' dedication to enhancing their professional skills.