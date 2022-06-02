Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education

Degree without skills is nothing

A degree without required skills is just an ornament. Qualifications and skills should complement each other. The New Education Policy that promotes skill-based teaching is the need of the hour. It's high time that institutions think about developing skills among the youth so as to prepare them as industry-ready grads.

The role of parents is also important especially when their ward was doing schooling. They need to identify their wards' skills, and encourage them in their area of interest. Of course, this is a rarity in our country where the mindset of the people is always to see their children as doctors or engineers. It needs to be changed.

Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, SDLCE PRO, KU, Warangal

Skill development essential for livelihoods

Skill enhancement courses and flexibility in opting courses are given priority in NEP (National Education Policy) instead of old traditional courses. Its Main aim is the overall development of child. The curriculum should be framed as per the needs of the children. Most of the educational institutions in India have become as certificate givers.

Practical knowledge and internships or on job training help the students to be placed in a reputed company with a good package. Syllabus should be as per industry and market needs. Degree or Diploma holders without skills are unable to find suitable jobs in corporate sector or multinational companies. Many companies are hiring multi-taskers. I opine that skill development is necessary to survive in today's competitive world.

Chepyala Anooja, MS (Construction), Northeastarn University-Boston, Karimnagar

Practicals should be given top priority

In fine arts courses like painting, sculpture and Photography, the syllabus is completely practical hence artists have been reproducing figures, idols and photos with minute details. In general courses, like BA, B.com and B.Sc students study more theory than practical hence their success rate is low.

Graduates with little skills are forced to settle as clerical posts for their livelihood. This can be changed by introducing skill and practical oriented courses in general stream degrees.

Arogyam - Drawing Master- Nalgonda

Students must focus on skill development

Studying the book of how to swim is of no use unless we practice swimming. Similarly, theory without practicality is of no use. As per my knowledge, in the present education system students are studying more theory and less practical.

This must be changed to provide better life to students to settle well in their life with skill based education.