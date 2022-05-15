A boon therapy for fungal infections

Gufic is engaged in the research and development and manufacturing of innovative herbal products along with a wide range of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Rated as one of the fastest-growing 100 companies in India, it is also one of the largest manufacturers of Lyophilized injections therapy areas such as antibiotic, antifungal, cardiac, infertility, antiviral and proton-pump inhibitor (PPI).

Gufic has added another feather to its cap as it has received permission from Central Licensing Approving Authority, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for manufacture, sale and distribution of Isavuconazonium Sulfate API and finished formulation Isavuconazole for Injection 200 mg/vial. Isavuconazole for Injection 200 mg/vial is indicated for the treatment of patients who are 18 years of age and older for the treatment of Invasive Aspergillosis and Invasive Mucormycosis.

Its COO Nagesh Y said, "The incidence of invasive fungal infections has been increasing over the past few decades and represents a significant problem in immune compromised individuals and a large proportion of critically ill patients. Also, during the second wave of Covid-19, there has been a significant increase in number of cases of Mucormycosis in covid-19 patients across India during treatment in hospitals and after discharge. This is where Isavuconazole has come as a boon for these patients."

Isavuconazole has activity against Aspergillus, Mucorales and other rare mould infections, enabling physicians to treat the patients without a confirmed diagnosis.

The second wave of Covid-19 in early 2021 has caused devastating chaos in India. Mucormycosis or Black Fungus an invasive fungal infection in Covid-19 patients posed a big challenge towards the medical fraternity and a high death rate was reported in this scenario. There was an urgent need of an effective antifungal drug to fight this life-threatening condition. Isavuconazole, a first-line of therapy came as a saviour for these patients," said Dr Adarsh Shetty, GM - Medical Affairs.

The overall invasive fungal infections incidence rate varies from 3% to 20%. The ongoing covid-19 pandemic has also brought the focus back on super infections caused by secondary invasive fungal infections. Invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis are also associated with lengthy hospital stays, and impose substantial healthcare costs, driven by prolonged treatment and management of treatment-related adverse events. "This increases mortality rates and contributes to the economic burden of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis. There are only a limited number of approved therapies for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis," concluded Adarsh.