A national character rooted in value-based ecosystem need of the hour

At a time when India is gearing up for a bigger global role as a super economic power, one strongly feels that there is a growing need to accelerate the pace of building a national character that is rooted in a value-based ecosystem. Luckily our nation is blessed with a Constitution, which serves as a friend, guide, critic, philosopher and well-wisher. It also acts as a fulcrum among all stakeholders, fostering the spirit of shared responsibility in ensuring the country’s inclusive development.



Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees equality to all while Article 15(1) provides that the “State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them,” while Articles 16 (1) and 16 (2) prohibit discrimination in general, and gender discrimination in matters of public employment and Article 15(3) provides that the State is free to make “any special provision for women and children.” The Directive Principles of the State and Article 39 (b) of the Constitution provide that the State direct its policy toward ensuring equal pay for equal work for men and women.

Armed with such an all-perceiving Constitution, India has been able to cross multiple milestones in the field of science, education, health, welfare, development, infrastructure and economy.

In hindsight, though, it has not been able to build a national character where millions of hands raise to wipe the tears of a citizen in distress.

The naked parade of two women in Manipur has shamed each of us. This is not an isolated case. Such horrific incidents are reported from across the country every now and then.

The fact is that India is culturally diverse but economically unequal, and perhaps also lacks a collective sense of oneness and willingness to stand up against acts of injustice and discrimination if a few exceptions are set aside.

Hence, atrocities in general are largely viewed as a problem of the community or the class the victims belong to. It is so even in case of brutalities against women though these have had devastating repercussions on nations across the globe. Women are essential contributors to societal progress and economic growth. The persistent prevalence of gender-based violence, discrimination, and inequality hampers their ability to fully participate in various spheres of life. The consequences of such atrocities extend far beyond individual victims, permeating entire communities and the nation. When women are denied their basic human rights, education, and opportunities, the nation loses out on a significant portion of its potential workforce and intellectual capital.

Moreover, violence against women creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, hindering social cohesion and trust. Nations that fail to address these issues not only perpetuate human suffering but also jeopardize their overall development and stability. Recognizing the importance of empowering women and safeguarding their rights is not just a moral obligation but a strategic imperative for building prosperous and resilient societies. By ensuring gender equality and promoting the safety and well-being of women, we can unlock untapped potential, foster innovation and lay the foundation for a brighter and more equitable future.

The status of women in India has been marked by both progress and challenges. Over the years, significant strides have been made towards gender equality and women’s empowerment. Women have excelled in various fields, including education, politics, science, and business, breaking societal barriers and making their mark on the nation’s development.

The government has implemented various initiatives to promote women’s rights such as laws against gender discrimination, protection from domestic violence, and support for maternal and child health. Additionally, representation of women in the workforce has been increasing, with more and more of them taking up professional careers.

However, despite these positive changes, India still faces deep-rooted issues that hinder gender equality. Gender-based violence, including domestic abuse, sexual harassment and dowry-related crimes, remains a significant concern. Women in certain rural and marginalized communities continue to face social and economic inequalities, limiting their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

From 2016 to 2021, nearly 22.8 lakh crimes against women were recorded in India. Of them, 5.2 lakh cases were reported under Section 354 of the IPC, which refers to ‘assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty’ and accounted for an average of approximately 23 per cent of all crimes against women.

The country reported about 1.96 lakh rape cases, accounting for approximately 8.6 per cent of the total crimes against women during 2016-2021.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, atrocities or crime against SCs increased by 1.2 per cent in 2021 (50,900) over 2020 (50,291 cases).

Uttar Pradesh (13,146 cases) reported the highest number of cases of atrocities against SCs, accounting for 25.82 per cent followed by Rajasthan 14.7 per cent (7,524), Madhya Pradesh 14.1 per cent (7,214), Bihar 11.4 per cent (5,842) and Odisha 4.5 per cent (2,327).

Similarly, atrocities or crime against STs increased by 6.4 per cent in 2021 (8,802 cases) over 2020 (8,272 cases). Madhya Pradesh (2627, cases) reported the highest number of cases in this category, followed by Rajasthan 24 per cent (2121 cases), Odisha 7.6 per cent (676 cases), Maharashtra 7.13 per cent (628 cases) and Telangana 5.81 per cent (512 cases).

These figures are not welcome at all. Efforts to check crime against women and other poor have been going on but the desired results remain elusive. In fact, the responsibility goes beyond nailing the culprits.

A collective societal approach marked by sincerity will go a long way in identifying issues and lapses. If the poor people, accounting for 85 per cent of the country’s population, are continuously subject to atrocities, discrimination and exclusion, the pace of progress will slow down, dealing a massive blow to justice and inclusivity.

As a nation, we need to know that if the benefits of a burgeoning economy don’t percolate to the marginalized sections of society as comprehensively, things will never improve to our satisfaction at the grassroots level. We must act and react wholesomely to fill the gaps by adopting socio-economic affirmative measures at a larger scale and more aggressively.