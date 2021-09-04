A teacher's mind works better than a CPU

A teacher is said to be a 'maker of man'. The child takes birth from her mother but learns a lot from her teacher only. She is moulded or chiselled into a useful citizen by her teacher only. The teacher is reckoned as an embodiment of all virtues in the view of his students. The respect for teachers was undoubtedly unlimited. With the passage of time and societal conditions the respect for teachers has considerably diminished.



Who is responsible for this –the society, the teacher or any other elements?

A teacher is always a part of the society. He may not be above the system or society but there are certain established anticipations or expectations that mushroom a teacher apart from teaching. In the changed scenario a teacher is not merely a syllabus completing machine. He is not supposed to be confined to classrooms. He has to attend many works, perform many programmes and discharge various duties that are related to curricular or extra-curricular activities. He has to shoulder humongous tasks on either side – satisfying the higher authorities on one side and the children and their parents on the other. Actually he doesn't find any personal time to attend his own works. And yet he becomes the butt of everybody's ridicule and everybody's target for any failure or lapse. He can't be held responsible for systemic faults or failures.

The government has to redefine the teacher's duties and specify his responsibilities. While in the corporate sector the teacher's role is restricted to teaching, the government teacher's role has been expanded to unlimited or indefinable horizons. In the backdrop of Liberalization, Privatization and Globalization, the education system in the country has taken new directions and dimensions which have drastically changed the way of the educational institutions. Degrees have lost their sublimity and marks have lost their value. At this juncture private varsities have entered the field and are making market. Policies have changed and accordingly values have vanished.

Teaching is a noble profession. Teachers can enlighten and enrich the society and will have ennobling effect on the minds of the generations to come. Nothing can substitute a teacher. A computer may give some information that has been uploaded into it but it can't clarify the doubts of the students. Nor can it maintain any discipline within the four walls. Teaching or delivering goods is not a mechanical process. It requires a lot of psychological or intellectual exercise. A teacher's mind works more than a CPU. He should not be subjected to stress and strain. He should never be harassed or tormented. It should be remembered that a free bird only can produce beautiful melodies.

A teacher, after all, is a human being. The election duty, the census duty and other duties have found place in his job chart. The teacher's role has been multiplied. He has become a health supervisor, admission campaigner and more importantly a guide and a counsellor. His profession has become cumbersome and perplexed. He is unable to deliver the goods properly in the classroom as his mind is obsessed with various avocations and activities assigned by his hierarchy.

This is going to hamper his professional output which is detrimental to the growth of the society.

Covid has also changed the way education has been provided to the learners. It has taught the teacher many lessons. He is required to be proficient in online teaching and well-versed in technology to satisfy the students as well as the parents and of course to withstand in the competitive and technological world to eke out his livelihood.

A teacher is supposed to be an incarnation of the best character and qualities. One should become a teacher not by chance but by choice. He should be an inspiration and a role model to many. He should always be creative and innovative. He should have a deep passion to have an indelible impression on the students' minds. His legacy should continue to the next generations who want to become teachers. The respect for the teachers should persist in the society. Otherwise the teacher will face unprecedented predicaments and the society will be found in a quagmire.