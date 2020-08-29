Act of God? Really?

The Finance Minister throwing blame on God for the prevailing chaotic condition is nothing but an act of exploiting the religious belief of the people to cover up the failures and misdeeds of the government. The class- oriented, pro-rich acts of the government that goes on unchecked has landed the country in such a pitiable condition that has its far reaching negative impacts on the social and economic sphere of the toiling mass of this country.

Demonetisation could not yield any positive result but saw the closure of firms and stripping off jobs and livelihood of crores of poor people. Then came unplanned GST that paved way for closure of still many firms depriving livelihood of millions. All the concerned parties are still lingering around the confusion it has created. Even falling sick is treated as an act of enjoying comfort or luxury that medicines and treatment are taxed whereas condome is exempted from GST.

The rabid drive to tax the consumption instead of profit is seeing the plight of the poor sparing the affluent. Many economic luminaries have suggested to focus on improving the purchasing power of the general public, which can reverberate the market to revive production and economy. But still the huge packages, concessions and exemptions are wantonly and consciously extended to production sector knowing well that it cannot yield any positive result in a dry market. Instead of taxing the wealthy section the focus is on taxing the wealth creating work force.

Similarly instead of helping the farmers with assured returns for their produce their hopes are shattered with the three ordinances, which are aimed at corporatising farming sector. For success of any economic order the enthusiastic participation of the working class is an inevitable component. Whereas under the guise of improving the ease of doing business and improving investor confidence the hard earned labour Acts and privileges are stripped off and Codes are introduced rendering the whole class into a highly subjugated class to hasten the process of abject exploitation. The Covid19 is seen as an opportunity to drive more harmful reforms rather than revamping and improving the public healthcare system.

Above all the condition of Indian economy, which could even withstand the Tsunami like blow the global economy thrust in the form recession of 2008, started dwindling fast ever since 2014. The strong foundations are being dismantled to help the affluent section resulting in growing gap between the haves and the have-nots and plunging the country's economy unfathomably down. So it is a man-made disaster, blaming God is fooling the people. It is time to set the things right.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

The Government of India's official statement is " Act of God " regarding present financial situation in the country. Two simple questions are in order. One is, why pay taxes to government, instead pray God for mercy. Secondly, Why construct 'Super Big Mandir's when God is not kind enough to help Government of India. Anything else is superfluous.

G Sivarama Krishna, Hyderabad