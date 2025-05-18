Amid a divine atmosphere, Pope Leo XIV assumes office today

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from the United States of America is the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. He is the first American to occupy the reverentially exalted position.

On his election on May 8, clad in the traditional white cassock of the pontiff the new Pope, who took the name Pope Leo XIV, greeted thousands of onlookers by saying ‘Peace be with you’ from the balcony of the St Peter's Basilica when its centuries-old bells tolled with solemn finality, their sound rolling across the Vatican City and ‘reverberating through the conscience of a global church.’

His election was greeted in Vatican City, in Chicago where he was born, and in Peru, where on being appointed as bishop, he became a naturalised Peruvian citizen, before he was made a cardinal in 2023.

The bells of the Catholic Cathedral in Lima, where Pope Leo XIV lived for nine years rang when the announcement came. His choice to be called Pope Leo XIV was a clear and deliberate reference to Leo XIII, the Pope from 1878 to 1903, who was acknowledged as the ‘Pope of the workers.’

Pope Leo XIV referred to the notion of a ‘Global Church’ in his first address to the faithful after his election.

A secret election process involving cardinals to elect a new pope through a papal conclave, when the Holy Chair becomes vacant is exceedingly methodical. This process, which in all aspects is unique and interesting and is carried in the sacred place, the Sistine Chapel under the watchful eyes of Michelangelo’s Last Judgment. This fresco is deeply intertwined with the Papal Election Process.

The cardinals who vote in the conclave to elect the Pope do so within the Sistine Chapel, and they take an oath of secrecy under the gaze of the figures in ‘The Last Judgment.’

Fresco's depiction of Christ's Final Judgment symbolises the seriousness and significance of the papal election, which determines the future leader of the Catholic Church. The procedures of the conclave are ancient, intricate, and infused with symbolism. Each cardinal receives a ballot marked ‘Eligo in Summum Pontificem’ (I elect as Supreme Pontiff) and writes in their chosen candidate.

They are not permitted to vote for themselves. They then fold the ballot, hold it up for visibility and carry it to the altar (table) where a ceremonial chalice (vessel) atop the altar, covered by a plate awaits. After each round of voting, the ballots are counted and burned in a special stove fitted with chemicals to signal the result to the outside world: ‘Black Smoke’ if no decision is reached, ‘White Smoke’ if a new pope has been elected.

Likewise, this time also, the group of 133 cardinals reached a quick consensus and announced their decision after being in the conclave for little over 24 hours, and after several rounds of voting.

As the Senior Cardinal Deacon appeared beside Robert Francis Prevost and chanted the words ‘Habemus Papam’ (We have a Pope), a familiar thrill surged through the gathered mass in St Peter’s Square, and across the millions watching live around the world, including me on BBC.

The 69-year-old Cardinal Prevost, seen as a balanced alternative, emerged as the preferred choice in the conclave.

For two days, the faithful in St Peter’s Square watched the chimney on the Sistine Chapel roof with eager anticipation. Black smoke curled skyward after the early votes, casting suspense into the air. Then, on the afternoon of the second day, a plume of unmistakably ‘White Smoke’ emerged, drawing cries of joy and wonder from the crowd. Bells rang, flags waved, and prayers rose. In that singular moment, the ancient ritual met modern expectations. Cameras zoomed in. The name announced was met with both curiosity and cautious optimism: Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Robert XIV.

The highly choreographed and secretive process of electing a pope thus came to an end, when Pope Leo XIV was introduced on May 8. But the oath of secrecy is generally kept for a bit longer. The days after the election, the Pope’s life will be a mix of private decisions and public presentations. Celebrating Mass at the Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who voted for him, being the first among them, in the morning after his election, the Pope returned to the Chapel on Friday, May 9, and presided over his first Mass, calling for ‘Missionary Outreach’ to build faith in the Church.

Evoking the teachings of Pope Francis, Pope delivered a lecture rich in theological references, pledging to side with ‘Ordinary People’ and against the rich and powerful.

Addressing a solemn gathering of the cardinals, he said that ‘Loss of Religious Faith’ contributed to ‘Appalling Violations of Human Dignity’ around the world. Reciting the Regina Coeli (Marian and Christological prayer honoring the Virgin Mary during the Easter season) at St Peter’s Basilica, first meeting with journalists at the Vatican, decision where he wants to live etc. will follow.

Pope Leo XIV in his first official speech on May 10, delivered to the Cardinals, centered around themes of gratitude, responsibility, and the ongoing journey of the Church. He expressed his awareness of the immense burden of the Papacy and called for the ‘Church to be a Missionary Force’ building bridges and offering charity and dialogue to those in need.

In his first Sunday noon blessing at St Peter's Basilica to an estimated one lakh people, the Pope called for peace in Ukraine and ceasefire in Gaza.

Known for his calm demeanor, theological clarity, and commitment to synodality, the principle of collective judgment in Church Governance, Prevost was not a frontrunner when the conclave began. But as the early rounds of voting revealed division among the electors, his name began to gather quiet momentum, emerging as a consensus figure able to bridge the ideological currents swirling through the modern Church.

His election as Pope carries both historical novelty and symbolic weight. His first appearance on the terrace was striking in its simplicity. He raised his hand in blessing, not with grand papal theatrics, but with gentle pastoral poise. In his brief address, he spoke of a Church called to listen before speaking, to heal before instructing. His emphasis on the world’s wounds, on the need for unity among Christians and compassion toward all people, signalled continuity of Pope Francis’s Vision, yet with a tone distinctly his own.

For the next few weeks, the new Pope is expected to attract a diverse international delegation, though Pope Leo XIV insists on a modest ceremony. Recent Vatican statements indicate that his agenda will build on Pope Francis’s legacy, emphasising social justice, climate action, and global equity, while introducing a renewed focus on inclusive dialogue. He may moderate divisive positions, especially on bioethics to promote unity. Sources suggest his active digital presence, including a recent tweet addressing youth, underscores his commitment to direct global engagement. The Vatican’s sustainable event planning reflects his environmental priorities, signaling a papacy rooted in humility and action.

A poignant image captures the essence of this historic transition. Moments after addressing the jubilant crowd, Pope Leo XIV entered St Peter’s Basilica alone, pausing before Saint Peter’s statue. He bowed, touched the bronze foot, and stood in silent prayer.

This intimate gesture, witnessed by few but shared widely, embodied succession, service, and sacrifice. In a world grappling with division, disillusionment, and spiritual fatigue, the Church has chosen a shepherd to guide, but not to rule, with humility and hope as his cornerstones, to fulfill the vision of a Global Church set forth by Pope Leo XIV himself.

Meanwhile, the Vatican has announced that Pope Leo XIV will assume office on May 18