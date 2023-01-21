An annual pilgrimage for CEOs, govts

The 2023 WEF with the theme, "Cooperation in a Fragmented World," is about to end on 20th February, 2023. This is happening in the backdrop of fears about worldwide economic recession, rising geopolitical tensions with war between Ukraine and conflicts with China.



The World Economic Forum is a private organization. But its network among the influential persons of the world has made it a global organization. Apart from businessmen who keep attending for their own sake, serving Ministers and officials from various countries deem it prestigious for being seen here. Why do these rich and influential individuals go there ritually? What is this fair for? What do they discuss for 5 days every year? Hundreds of celebrities also go from India as well. Apparently, politicians attending WEF meetings seem to believe in its philosophy of governance, business and managing resources.

Klaus Schwab brought out a book called "The Great Reset", wherein he explains the world envisioned by WEF. Has this become a collective vision? Or, to be precise, did this develop as a collective vision? Or, the vision of this individual that has become a collective visions through the indoctrination program? Apparently, "The Great Reset" is a call for a complete remaking the world. Its famous marketing tagline is, "You will own nothing and be happy." Critics of digital, AI and other smart technologies that are being pushed by WEF feel this tagline apparently means the resources would be weaned away from the poor. But they are made happy establishing a governance system that promises to take care of their needs.

But one has to acknowledge that WEF seems to have succeeded where multi-lateral institutions such WTO and World Bank have failed, in bringing these decision-makers together. Also, where lobbyist groups have failed, the WEF has been a source for "networking" and deal-making between companies and occasional agreements. But the most intriguing aspect is the content of the 'global governance' of WEF and how attractive is it to these elite who are the kings and queens in the national governments.

With close to 100 delegates and dozens of government leaders participating in 2022 WEF meetings, India seems to be giving more credence to this private organization, that any other international platform. In 2023, 3 Chief Ministers from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, in addition to a galaxy of business and political leaders, are attending Davos meetings. Are these leaders shopping for investments, as is made out to be? What is the learning for them here? But then at their back, in the same court yard, 53rd Davos meeting is discussing a new system for investment, trade and infrastructure.

Technologies in agriculture, education, energy are 'most strategically important' for economies and societies over next decade, as per a recent survey of 12,000 global executives by the World Economic Forum. It is apparent that WEF is wielding the tool of technology as a promise and also as a weapon to fight forces that are disrupting the current citadels of power. That partly explains the hypocrisy of these leaders travelling to Davos in hundreds of private jets, while the WEF calls for urgent steps to tackle climate change.

In conclusion, WEF seems to be the epicenter for efforts tocontrol the world economy, brainwash global leaders, create a new world order and make sure the 1% stays on top.

The blurb for a recent book Five Times Faster by Simon Sharpe, tells us that he argues, "In our fight to avoid dangerous climate change, science is pulling its punches, diplomacy is picking the wrong battles, and economics has been fighting for the other side." This other side is mobilized by WEF.

Telangana and WEF



Telangana is being represented by one Minister, since 2018, every year at WEF. Other than a few photographs and some PR content, we do not know how this representation working out, either in terms of contribution or benefit.

This year, among what we read, we may need to ponder on what can cause the most concern: establishment of a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Telangana) with WEF or set up a C-LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) active battery material production unit in the state. While the former can be a centre that is going to interfere in public health policies, while the latter has potential to pollute natural resources.

Apart from the slew of agreements and MoUs that are dished out, Jayesh Ranjan, an official of Telangana government, tweeted about his participation in sessions showcasing Block Chain initiatives in India, which includes Dharani, the online portal for land registration. Dharani has been source of unrest in Telangana, especially among farmers. And opposition parties vowed to remove it if they come to power.

Apparently, the two important persons in the Telangana delegation, the Minister and the officer, would participate in various sessions that rattle out the main message of WEF – technology as a solution. With elections around the corner, the takeaways, if at all, can reflect in the next steps of the Telangana government in using digital, AI and other technologies.

(Writer is a public policy expert)