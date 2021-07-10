Building better calendar time

Habits are a way to improve our overall personality. When it comes to managing our time with good routine management by keeping scheduled flow on calendar time, it will do a lot of good. Good routines whether planned or unplanned are definitely a boost to our mental makeup and in turn build our habits. Our regular routines can be converted to a stimulating and efficient pattern by adhering to simple rules. When we practise, we are more accountable and can do better by planning our schedules more efficiently.



Scheduling time and managing calendar routine calls for some swift management of regular routines in a consistent way to maintain the tempo. Today in the age of technology it's easier to manage routines with technical devices. Everything can be planned online and on devices. Earlier it was mandatory to have a written plan to adhere to the routine tasks. This process thereby builds efficiency in planning and adhering to tasks. This keeps the process simple and one can better the action plan or calendar time to roll out activities smoothly.

Scheduling calendar

♦ Planning Projects

♦ Productivity Improvement

♦ Better Routines

♦ Allocating Tasks

♦ Email and Messages

♦ Phone, Apps, Diary

♦ Time Management

♦ Maintaining Diary

♦ Accountability

♦ Personal Development

Most times when we schedule our meet with others, either it is unplanned or planned. Several meets that include in the calendar could be varied from one-on-ones, speed meeting, group meets or professional engagements as meet time. These need a bit of planning and that's when having an extensive calendar will work in meeting obligations. It's also important to focus on the expected level of flow on the meetings on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Good focus is a crucial ingredient when it comes to planning and execution. So, managing the calendar for peak productivity is crucial to meet the calendar timelines for enhanced work quality and efficiency. When we look at today's youth, most are a dedicated lot to the online platform and manage everything on apps, gadgets or phones for calendar engagement. The generation that went by were mostly comfortable with notepads, diaries and calendars for planning their tasks. That speaks of the generation gap and the way the planning and execution was carried.

Why do we need to focus on our routines and what makes a better routine. For good quality output, allocating good time is crucial. Routines help us in identifying the important tasks which makes the planning better. Good habits take time but are pivotal for all round wellbeing. Some habits that brace up one are early risings, good exercise, setting calendar time for important tasks, reflecting on aspects of importance, evaluating our commitment to activities planned and executed.

We should all know what drives productivity which in turn is related to our habits. As we know we should identify the pattern of our working habits, what differentiates us from the rest, focusing on the important, setting goals and time for ourselves and our varied interests. And what makes our victory's so important and how we can maintain good activity should be the parameters for living a holistic life.

Goal setting should be part of the regular routines. Just as we are nurtured by the seasons of nature, let's analyse our springs and autumns. If we stick to the calendar it comes once a year. If we are creating authenticity and habit, it comes frequently. We have our own story, our own calendar. We have to calendar time for ourselves, even if we haven't planned anything. Good things happen not by managing time, but by prioritising.