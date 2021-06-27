Customer care?

It is shocking to note that a security guard of Bank of Baroda's Bareilly branch has shot down a customer of the branch for not wearing the mask. Not wearing a mask is not a criminal offence and the act of the security guard is highly condemnable as a security guard does not have powers to use his rifle except under extreme dangerous conditions of self- attack or under conditions of mass riots at the branch premises where loss of lives and property are likely to occur.

Just because the customer provoked a heated argument regarding not wearing the mask, the security guard is not supposed to shoot the customer and instead should have brought this incident to the notice of the branch management who would have acted appropriately in diffusing the tension created by the customer in making unnecessary arguments . Not only this, even the bank management is expected to be more watchful in the premises to avoid such petty issues which have given a life and death threat to the poor customers avoidably.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad