Ergo Telangana….

This is indeed big news - Telangana is the chosen state. The BJP national executive meet will be held at Hyderabad in July 2022. It was back in 2004 that BJP conducted its flagship strategy meet in Hyderabad. When the party leaders descend en masse into the city accompanied by their 'not so modest' achievements, the party cadre is sure to erupt in joy. The stellar presence of PM Modi, Union Ministers, State Chief ministers and party stalwarts like BL Santhosh will electrify the already charged environment here in Telangana – If the recent visits of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah endorsed and amplified the efforts made by BJP TS Party Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, by sending Dr K Lakshman a party loyalist to Rajya Sabha and selecting Telangana as their meeting venue the saffron party is sending a loud message – We are serious about Telangana and the welfare of its people!

What happens in the meeting



The national executive of BJP meets periodically to reflect on its performance and to discuss future plans. This is where senior leaders reconnect with their peers to explore strategic direction for the party. It's a time to recast priorities. This meeting in Hyderabad with 300 senior leaders is to collectively envision for the party. A wide spectrum of subjects will be discussed right from the effectiveness of GOI programs to formation of booth level committees. No election is small for BJP and no subject is beyond its ken. Everything gets required attention as the strength of the party has always been in using both the 'Eagle and Ant lens' while evaluating their progress and articulating their Strategic Intent.

A political resolution will be passed during this meet. It will highlight the achievements of the government while setting newer goals and benchmarks. The resolution will also highlight the failure of TRS government. If one recalls the Political resolution passed in the last national executive of BJP, it lauded the 'corruption-free' govt of Modi, successful Covid management, seamless vaccination program, free distribution of food to 80 crore Indians. It also mentioned how the opposition was acting out of extreme hate and was busy derailing the COVID-19 vaccination program by spreading disinformation.

While this event promises to be a shot in the arm for Telangana BJP cadre that is aspiring to win Telangana in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections, will it have something for the common man of Telangana too?

For the common man



In almost all speeches of the Prime Minister, there is a message – a mantra to the party workers that they should become a 'Bridge of faith between the common man and the party' which highlights Modi's values of 'Sewa, Sankalp aur Samarpan' (Service, Resolution and Commitment)'.

Sharing this mantra this at a juncture when the TRS party has left the people of Telangana disillusioned is bound to leave a lasting impact. People here in the state have been on the edge for sometime.

Farmers are unhappy, the state is drowning in 3 .3 lakh crore debt, minister KTR is scouting for investments while CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is chasing his political dreams. People are perceptive. They know that CM is wooing political partnerships to dethrone BJP in the centre ignoring his own state – and that they know is dereliction of duty!

The timing and venue of this meet is quite apt considering CM KCR has locked horns with Modi govt over paddy procurement, cast aspersions on the Centre using un parliamentary language even as the state plummeted into irrevocable abyss of debt.

For the common man of Telangana, Nitin Gadkari's presence will remind him that the minister promised to spend INR 3 lakh crore on development of National Highways of highest standards in his state. He will read with renewed interest that during Modi regime out of the 33 districts in his home state 32 are within the network of National Highways covering almost 100 per cent in Telangana. The network today stands at 4,996 km from 2511 km in 2014. The discerning common man that he is, will know for sure that out the 26 Greenfield Express Highways being developed nationwide, five will pass through Hyderabad.

Seeing Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the common man will recall that Modi government has increased allocation of funds to Rs 3,048 crore for railway projects in Telangana this year. Contrary to allegations of TRS leaders on step motherly treatment meted out to TS, it is in fact the TRS Govt that has not given its share of funds for the implementation of the multi-modal transport system (MMTS) in Hyderabad as per the agreement between the Centre and the State. His presence will trounce TRS lies.

CM Yogi Adityanath when he lands here, need not even say a word to have people recalling his stellar victory – a result of extraordinary development of UP, straddling Infrastructure to jobs. But what might be a sparkling gem is the safety net provided to women under Shakti Mission. His emphatic 'No female worker will be forced to work without her written approval before 6 am or after 7 pm' will be the sweetest music for a Telangana woman. In Yogi's UP, female workers will be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision if they are working during those hours. Who in this state will not admire such an initiative especially in Telangana when NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data speaks of increasing assaults on women?

CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma is also expected to be here. Among other things, he abolished state funded Madrasas – the decision was upheld by the High Court as these madrasas will become 'regular schools' giving highest standard of education. As each iconic member of the National Executive of BJP has a story to tell, their mere presence is bound to inspire telangana and instill faith in the party that is taking India forward.

Ergo Telangana….

(The author is President, Foundation for Futuristic Cities National In-charge, BJP Women Policies & Research)