From $10bn to $165.75bn in a decade

India’s bioeconomy has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade, growing sixteen-fold from $10 billion in 2014 to an impressive $165.7 billion in 2024. This exceptional expansion reflects the nation’s focused efforts to position biotechnology as a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and innovation. Contributing 4.25% to the national GDP, the sector has demonstrated a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% over the past four years, reinforcing India’s emergence as a rising global force in biotechnology. With an ambitious target of $300 billion by 2030, the bioeconomy is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s future as a knowledge-driven, bio-enabled economy. The bioeconomy is the use of renewable biological resources to produce food, energy and industrial goods, which supports sustainability and economic growth. Innovations like gene editing and bioprinting are driving progress, while integration across sectors strengthens long-term impact. By aligning biotechnology with digital tools and circular economy principles, bioeconomy offers sustainable solutions to environmental challenges and promotes overall societal well-being. With an ambitious target of achieving a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030, India also seeks to lead globally in bio-pharma, including vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. This strategy directly contributes to the broader goals of India@2047, emphasizing sustainability, economic self-reliance, and green growth. BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy introduces key initiatives such as advanced biomanufacturing facilities, bio-foundry clusters, and bio-AI hubs to support bio-based product development and commercialization. These centers will bridge lab-to-market gaps and foster collaboration across startups, SMEs, and industry. With a strong focus on employment, the policy aims to generate jobs in tier-II and tier-III cities by leveraging local biomass. It also emphasizes ethical biosafety and alignment with global regulatory standards to boost India’s global biotech competitiveness.

Biopharma Mission

The National Biopharma Mission (NBM)-Innovate in India (i3), is a government-approved initiative led by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and implemented by BIRAC. The mission has also generated over 1,000 jobs, including 304 scientists and researchers. Additionally, the Genome India Programme, which involves sequencing 10,000 genomes, is expected to shape future global healthcare strategies, both in treatment and prevention. India has emerged as a global hub for affordable, high-quality medicines, ranking 3rd in pharmaceutical production by volume and 14th by value. Pharma industry has transitioned from a generic-focused model to developing biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars. India is now working on the first indigenous HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer in adolescent girls. Every third tablet consumed globally is manufactured in India, demonstrating global trust in Indian pharma.

Bio-agriculture

Agricultural biotechnology in India is advancing rapidly through innovations in genomics, transgenics, and gene editing under the Department of Biotechnology’s Agriculture Biotechnology programme. Biotech-KISAN is a scientist-farmer partnership programme launched to empower farmers, especially women and those in rural and tribal areas, through agricultural innovation and scientific interventions. It follows a hub-and-spoke model and is active across 115 Aspirational Districts in India.

Bioenergy

India’s bioenergy sector is playing a transformative role in strengthening the country’s bioeconomy. Ethanol blending has seen a significant rise—from 1.53% in 2014 to 15% in 2024, with a target of 20% blending by 2025. This shift has not only reduced crude oil imports by 173 lakh metric tons but also saved Rs. 99,014 crores in foreign exchange and cut 519 lakh metric tons of CO₂ emissions. The economic ripple effect is substantial, with Rs. 1,45,930 crores disbursed to distillers and Rs. 87,558 crores to farmers, reinforcing rural incomes and agro-industry linkages. Fuel diversification is gaining momentum through the launch of E100 fuel at over 400 outlets and the availability of E20 fuel at over 15,600 retail stations.

BIRAC Initiatives

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), established by the Department of Biotechnology in 2012, plays a pivotal role in nurturing India’s biotech startup ecosystem. With 95 bio-incubation centres set up nationwide, BIRAC supports startups through funding, infrastructure, and mentorship.

Bio-Enabled Future

India’s bioeconomy stands at a defining moment, with its integrated approach to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development setting a global benchmark. Through robust policy frameworks, cutting-edge research, and a strong emphasis on collaboration across sectors, the nation is well on track to redefine its industrial and environmental landscape. The convergence of bio-manufacturing, bio-agriculture, and bioenergy not only strengthens national resilience but also signals India’s strategic intent to lead in the emerging global bioeconomy. As India moves forward, this cohesive and future-oriented vision lays the foundation for a more sustainable, self-reliant, and bio-enabled economy, firmly aligned with the aspirations of India@2047.(PIB)