Good governance Implies task accomplishment and target fulfilment

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Administrative Brilliance, supported by former CMD Telangana TRANSCO and GENCO, D Prabhakar Rao, lead to turnaround and Amazing Evolution in Telangana Power Front. Telangana became the ‘First Ever State’ that supplied uninterrupted 24 hours quality power to all sectors including free to agriculture. By according ‘top most priority’ to electricity sector ‘KCR’s tenure Telangana’ stood as role model in the country. Installed capacity increased from 7778 Megawatts (2014) to 18453 (2024), Peak Demand stood at 15000+ units, and Per Capita Consumption touched 2125+ units. And a near power surplus state.

The CONTEXT, CONCEPT and CONTENT of this observation, is with reference to Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission of Inquiry serving notice to former CM KCR seeking his explanation on the alleged ‘Power Sector Irregularities’ during his tenure. In response, in his letter to Chairman, KCR objected to constituting Inquiry Commission, bypassing the legal standing that, Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) decisions were binding. Justice Narasimha Reddy being a former Chief Justice of High Court, instead of informing Government this illegality, preferred to be Chairman, which is ‘highly regrettable’ observed KCR. His letter gave every detail from total crisis and utter chaos in power front (2014) to round the clock uninterrupted quality power supply.

‘Frankly Speaking’ the ‘chief imperative issues’ KCR raised in his letter, formed part of ‘Telangana’s reinventing and reorienting’ process in ‘power sector.’ Rules or procedures were seldom bypassed or violated. Maybe, need based expediting, suiting instantaneous requirements and comfort of people, taken place. Nonetheless, every step was in accordance with ERC Judgements, that were binding. For good governance, ‘task accomplishment and target fulfillment was more important than conforming to obsolete procedures.’

Since Telangana was in shortage of 5000 MW, Power Sector Organisations and Government worked in unison to tide over the crisis, and achieved path breaking results. Recapping this, KCR underscored that, ‘Even Justice Narasimha Reddy too was aware of’ the concerted efforts made by his Government, that resulted in increase of installed capacity, enabling Telangana being the ‘One and Only State in the Country’ to supply quality power 24X7 to all sectors. The per capita power consumption in Telangana that stood at 1,196 units in 2014, shot up to 2,349 units explained KCR.

Pros and Cons of sub-critical and super-critical types of thermal stations, their pollutant and cost factors, and how Super-critical technology gained popularity in India following the Paris Agreement in 2015, in general and in the context of Telangana State were discussed in the letter by KCR. However, the Priority was, towards achieving self-reliance in power sector, the need was ‘Power Purchase Agreements (PPA),’ and to set up new thermal stations without losing anytime, no matter, Sub-Critical or Super-Critical Technology. Public Sector Undertaking BHEL when contacted readily agreed to set up sub-critical technology driven 1080 MW Bhadradri Power Plant in two years (90% power stations used this), but said it takes four years to build 800 MW Kothagudem seventh phase with Super-Critical Technology, mentioned KCR.

KCR used an appropriate phrase that, ‘Extraordinary Situations require Extraordinary Decisions.’ To overcome severe power crises, KCR preferred ‘Extraordinary’ concept! And hence, Commission’s comments that, ‘Telangana Government made a Mistake by opting for Sub-Critical technology’ is incorrect and amounts to vilify his government, and that too, despite timely completion of the project, wrote KCR. ‘I believe you lost the moral standing to head the Commission of Inquiry. I urge you to withdraw yourself from the Commission’ suggested KCR, in all humility.

‘Negotiations Committee of Telangana Genco was successful in reducing the expenditure by Rs 400 crores, for which Public Sector Undertaking BHEL agreed. BHEL was given the contract on nomination basis for Bhadradri Plant in view of the dire necessity of power’ explained KCR. Despite hurdles like Corona Epidemic and NGT Stay Orders, causing delay in construction, the Commission arbitrarily commented that state was put to great financial loss. And hence, he is urging Justice Narasimha Reddy to relinquish his responsibilities as Chairman, wrote KCR.

Elaborating the sincere efforts made to purchase power, KCR in his letter wrote, that, since Telangana was not connected to National Grid but was only in Southern Grid, an MoU was signed on 3rd November 2014 with Chhattisgarh Government, which was prepared to supply 1000 or 2000 MW. In the absence of transmission lines, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) was approached to permit using Wardha-Dichpally line. As suggested, the Line Transmission Agreement (LTA) was signed. To overcome power crisis, government had no option, except to prefer Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Chhattisgarh and submit it to PGCIL to book the corridor for 2000 MW, but utilized 1000 MW only. When Chhattisgarh was unable to supply remaining1000 MW, Telangana cancelled the1000 MW corridor. There was no financial loss asserted KCR.

KCR remarked that, unfortunately Justice Narasimha Reddy instead of appreciating his Government’s efforts to mitigate people’s problems, chose to criticize its actions. ‘There was complete transparency in MoUs with PGCIL’s LTA and PPAs. PPA between Chhattisgarh and Telangana was ratified by the ERCs of both the States. To deduce that ‘Telangana paid heavy cost with its PPA is also incorrect’ wrote KCR. Despite this, unfortunately an inquiry was ordered into these PPAs, expressed KCR, and in view of that, he believes that Justice Narasimha Reddy has lost moral ground to head the commission of inquiry, and requested him to voluntarily step down.

KCR defended selection of ‘Yadadri Ultra Mega Power Plant’ site in Damaracherla, mainly because, choosing site was the prerogative of State Government. ‘Preferring a Plant in South Telangana was for both power generation, as well as, to increase and rejuvenate rural economy in and around backward Damaracherla area. Its Proximity to Krishnapatnam and Bandar ports to import coal, and presence of cement industries around for use of fly ash generated by plant, were valid and compelling reasons to set up it there’ clarified KCR. His Government’s decision in giving Plant’s Construction on ‘Nomination Basis’ to BHEL, a government organization, was perfectly legal, ascertained KCR. He also made it clear that adverse comments in this regard are in bad taste.

In his 3500+ words letter, comprising evidence-based content, KCR subtly but unequivocally suggested the way forward. Because of Justice Narsimha Reddy’s ‘pre-determined mindset ’that ‘exemplified’ to find fault with his government, KCR urged him to ‘voluntarily relinquish’ his post. Being the ‘Son of Telangana,’ and aware of ‘power situation’ before and after State formation, including his government’s efforts, notwithstanding the unfortunate political considerations, ‘more painful’ are his ‘unbridled comments’ as the Chairman of the Commission wrote KCR. ‘An inquiry of this nature expects Chairman to be neutral which is not the case now’ said KCR.

‘I am constrained to observe that your way of functioning is contrary to the well enunciated principles and processes. You have clearly formed a pre-determined opinion, as if mistake has been committed by my Government, which could be reflected in the final report. It is like delivering the judgement before conducting inquiry. It does not behoove the stature of a Retired Chief Justice of High Court. I believe you have crossed the limits beyond the terms of reference and decided to discredit the erstwhile government. Hence, considering all these facts, I humbly request you to withdraw from the Commission of Inquiry and to recuse yourself from the responsibilities of heading the Commission’ concluded KCR.

An Honest and Sincere Appeal to any Commission of Inquiry, not to speak of Justice Narasimha Reddy’s, that, notwithstanding authority and powers by law, instead of serving notice or summons to explain to Former Chief Minister(KCR) or Chairman and Managing Director (D Prabhakar Rao), following principles of natural justice, such experienced individuals maybe requested to provide ‘Valuable and Experienced Advice.’ Please establish a healthy convention!