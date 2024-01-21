How KCR elevated TS, India at global meet

The way K Chandrashekhar Rao as the first Chief Minister of Telangana, defended the Indian economy and its policies, the way KCR endorsed China’s development by confirming its potential in coming out of its financial setback, the way KCR projected Telangana etc., at the ‘World Economic Forum (WEF)’ Annual Meeting of New Champions, 2015, hinted that KCR was a global person with vision and foresight.

His observations signalled to India and to the world that, KCR was not only a regional party leader achieving formation of Telangana, but also a progressive visionary and statesman of inclusive growth. In the context of Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy receiving nod for a record investments worth over Rs 40,000 crores, during his successful visit to Davos to attend WEF meeting, where he spoke in support of small and marginal farmers strongly, and need to transform farming into a profitable activity, reminiscing KCR’s ‘Trailblazing Contribution’ eight years ago in WEF meeting is of interesting.

Switzerland-based ‘World Economic Forum (WEF)’ Managing Director Phillip Rosler in July 2015 extended an invitation to KCR to its Annual Meeting of New Champions, to be held in China’s Dalian, on 9-11 September in collaboration with Chinese Government. In his invitation he mentioned that, given the unique challenging task of administering inclusive growth in India’s newly formed state (Telangana), Chief Minister’s views will add great value to the conversations on infrastructure development, urbanization and innovation led development.

KCR accepted the invite and a 16-member delegation left for China and Hong Kong on a 10-day tour with a tight schedule besides participating in the WEF meet. These were planned in Dalian, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. To begin with KCR met, Leo Wang, Chairman of Leo group, CEOs of top 40 companies located in Liaoning State and Indian Ambassador to China Ashok K Kantha who briefed KCR on potential of Chinese investments in Telangana.

KCR at his meeting with Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF, explained the Single Window Industrial Policy of Telangana, the best and first of its kind in the world. Schwab praised Telangana as a state renowned for social and economic innovations. KCR also met Hilde Schwab, Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship. During the session on urban development challenges, KCR lucidly explained his vision on Hyderabad development. He shared his ideas and experiences with Mayors and Vice Mayors of important Chinese cities like Guangzhou, Yuwi etc.

Participating in a discussion on ‘Emerging Markets at Cross Roads’ the key part of WEF Meeting, KCR concisely, precisely, but comprehensively said: “In India states have a major role to play. Realizing this aspect, the Government of India devolved more powers and funds to the states. In place of the earlier Planning Commission an organization called NITI Ayog consisting of all the Chief Ministers of all the states with Prime Minister as its Chairman has come into existence. We call this as Team India. With Prime Minister as Chairman and CMs as members, we all together plan the development of country as a whole and also the states’ development as well. In a federal structure like the one India follows, states have a major role to play.” “For instance, our state Telangana, the newest and youngest 29th state of India, has laid down an excellent industrial Policy. We made it a law in the state legislature. We have made it as a right to the investor to get the clearances within the stipulated time of two weeks. We have already given clearances to 56 companies in the recent past to the tune of close to 2 billion US dollars investment. This speaks the mind set of India today to the whole world. I can certainly say that the market of India is a huge consuming market and exporting market as well. So, we are stable and definitely we will continue to grow. We have a Prime Minister who is on the path of reform. He is very firm. He was quite successful as Chief Minister of Gujarat state.’

“Ups and downs are normally seen and normally observed. What I believe is that the way China pursued is to be seen as a best example. 30 years ago, it was a different China. Today the world sees a highly grown-up developed China. One should learn from China. What not to be learnt from China? We can learn everything from China. We strongly believe that we will grow and the trend is in our favour. We are the biggest oil importer and oil prices have come down now. We are happy for that and we will certainly make use of the situation and continue to grow further. This is our advantage.’

“May be economies of other countries are at the cross roads. I can certainly say that definitely India is not at cross roads. The Government is on the path of reforms. We are moving with greater speed. India is saving lot of money on oil import. With that we have a lot of scope to create more infrastructures for the poor people and India is marching towards inclusive growth. We give utmost priority to the inclusive growth of the society and country and we believe in that. Structural changes will take place when poor remain poor and rich become richer. That will be a cursing point which is undesirable. We should maintain equilibrium taking care of the poor and maintaining the dignity of poor.’

“In my state, though it is a new state, I have started a two-bedroom house scheme for the vulnerable and disadvantaged community. We are spending lot of money on providing drinking water and creating infrastructure in the city of Hyderabad and laid down very good industrial policy. I appeal to the world business community that India is a fairly good place for investment. I welcome all business worlds to come to India in general and particularly to Hyderabad and Telangana where we have a huge land bank to allot for industries.”

“The industrial policy like ours is nowhere in the world. There are single window policies in the world, but the single window of Telangana, I can certainly say, is without grills. The officers who delay in delivering the required permissions and allocations will be penalised. We made it a right to the investor to get the required permissions, required allocations and required clearances within the stipulated time otherwise it can be deemed to have been given and the business house can go ahead. I welcome the business world to come to India, invest in India and invest in Telangana and let us go together.”

What all KCR said in his invaluable few words, was all in just five-six minutes and extempore, but not without a very well-planned preparation spanning over lot of quality time, discussing with CMO officers, since it was an international forum, and he as Chief Minister, was also a ‘Brand Ambassador’ of his state and country. Winston Churchill, British statesman, soldier, and writer who twice served as Prime Minister England, once said that, 'If you want me to speak for two minutes, it will take me three weeks of preparation. If you want me to speak for thirty minutes, it will take me a week to prepare. If you want me to speak for an hour, I am ready now.' KCR did the same.

Later, like Revanth Reddy, KCR had fruitful meetings with many others including KV Kamath, Xian Zhu of New Development Bank; Chinese entrepreneurs; Yogesh Wagh, of Anju Infrastructure; prospective investors; Inspur Group representatives; China Fortune Land Development Company representatives and also participated in a seminar on ‘Business Opportunities’ among others, before returning to Hyderabad.