Is Allopathy, a panacea for all ills?

The hounding of Baba Ramdev must end, once and for all by the allopathy medical fraternity in the country. There is no system of medicine that can be called perfect, and all encompassing. The choice and preference must be left to the prudence and wisdom of users. The advancement of allopathy undoubtedly made diagnosis and surgery easy, and almost perfect.

There is a yawning gap in the system of medicine too, when it comes to treating several other diseases and medical problem which can be tackled and treated more easily and effortlessly by other systems of medicine, like Ayurveda, Sidda, Unani and Homeopathy in tacking medical problem like the arthritis and neurological issues; and there are wise allopathy doctors who suggest these line of treatment to their patients who hit a roadblock in finding relief.

Any level- headed individual will know that all systems of medicine must mutually and harmoniously compensate one another in treating and bringing relief to patients; and there must be no politics, and ego clash being played out by any party in this regard. There is no doubt that Ramdev should have been more circumspect, tactful and prudent in calling shots challenging others. The practitioners of allopathy must not doggedly be asking for scientific proof for each and everything that is akin to courts demanding evidence to settle a case, as evidences are not easy and always possible to produce as the relief aspects are based on the wellbeing and overall relief experienced patients despite the main problem to which he or she is treated may not show marked progress. It is interesting in this context to recall the Uttarakhand chapter of Indian Medical Association challenging Baba Ramdev for an open debate on a public platform in the presence of the media over 25 questions raised by him relating to Ayurveda. The letter by IMA UA stated that Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna can also join the team but only as spectators because they both did not send their qualification status to the state office of the IMA.

The IMA, in another letter also demanded a list of hospitals where thousands of patients experienced the effective impact of products of Patanjali Yogpeeth, so that the IMA could verify that the studies had some rational basis. The IMA wrote earlier asking the Prime Minister to stop the misinformation campaign by Baba Ramdev and take appropriate action against him.

K V Raghuram , Wayanad