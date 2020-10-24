Keep schools closed, save children

Corona virus is still playing its role in full swing despite recovery rate is increasing throughout the country. Telugu State governments are proposing to reopen all the educational institutions in November. How far it is wise? There is another threat of second wave of spreading this pandemic shortly. Different versions are expressed about this contagious infection by various experts. Third stage trials are also under process on the effectiveness of vaccines.

Students are taking on online classes and examinations which are not a useful and good system in the field of curriculum. As everyone aware attending to schools and colleges cannot be substituted by virtual programmes as it abdicates the student-teacher interaction and vice versa besides partaking in seminars, symposiums, debates, fests, etc.

Finally, it leaves a dilemma and confusion to the government, teachers, students, parents and the public to support for opening or not. Further class room strength of forty or sixty is needed to be divided into two or three classes. Then accommodation will be a question. Or classes on alternate days are to be conducted. School buses are to be run with only fifty percent capacity. Total sanitisation of the institutions becomes a must and wearing masks should also be a mandatory. However, surging of Covid pandemic is not possible to be kept away as canteens, water, playgrounds, etc., are also prone to infection. But under any crucial situation, academic year should not be lost.

The above foregoing, it is not advisable and proper to open the educational institutions until this dangerous devil is dead leaving no scope for its resurrection.

Nittala Anjali, Hyderabad