Miss World event amplifies Telangana tourism

The stage is all set for the prestigious 72nd Miss World Contest that is being hosted in Telangana from May 10 with the crème de la crème, the grand finale slated to be held at Hyderabad HITEX Exhibition Centre on May 31.

With a touch of Telangana tradition, the 140 contestants from 120 countries, representing the best of their accomplished, talented, beauty pageant winners, drawn from diverse backgrounds, including Rajasthan beauty queen Nandini Sharma, will be warmly welcomed at RGIA by government representatives.

As part of the glittering event, Telangana will showcase its exclusive narrative of ancient traditions coupled with modern aspirations, besides the ‘role model’ all-round development since its formation. Special themes and tourist circuits have been created to introduce Telangana culture, history, tourist attractions, medical, safety tourism, and the Telangana growth story to the world, paving way for strategic investment in Telangana tourism.

Venezuela (6) and India (6) top the winners list followed by UK (5) as of now.

It was way back in 1966 that Reita Faria became the first Indian and Asian to win the title heralding a Commendable Legacy in Miss World Title. Aishwarya Rai in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra in 2000, and Manushi Chhillar in 2017 continued the legacy. Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu in 1994, 2000, and 2021 respectively, won the Miss Universe Title.

‘Miss World Pageant’ was conceived as ‘Bikini Contest’ by Eric Morley in UK in 1951. The winner Sweden’s Kiki Hakansson was crowned in a Bikini. Contestants wearing bikinis led to criticism, and hence, bikinis were banned, and the contest was renamed as ‘Miss World’ beauty competition featuring women from different countries. Contestants started wearing evening gowns.

The Miss World contest evolved into a more respected international beauty pageant, moving beyond physical appearance. Contestants were judged on beauty, intelligence, talent, humanitarian work, and social commitment.

The first official Miss World pageant was held on November 14, 1952 in UK. May-Louise Flodin from Sweden was the winner.

Gradually gaining prominence during 1960s and 70s, the ‘Beauty with a purpose’ theme was introduced in 1980s. Since 2000s it eventually evolved into a multi-faceted competition, and Eric Morley’s widow, Julia Morley, co-chaired the pageant. Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth, became the Big Four beauty pageants. UK hosted more number (37) of times, including the inaugural editions. China hosted the coveted event eight times, and South Africa seven times.

Concerted efforts by former Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal, is helping the Miss World 2025 to emerge as a significant milestone for India in the Miss World legacy.

Three decades after Bangalore (46th Contest on November 23, 1996) and one year after Mumbai (71st Edition on March 9, 2024) India is hosting the event for the third time. The Bangalore Contest, where Irene Skliva from Greece was the winner, became slightly controversial due to protests against beauty pageants in India. Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic was crowned in Mumbai.

Any country winning maximum number of times has valid reasons. Venezuela had a strong beauty pageant training industry and dedicated academies. Specialised schools prepare contestants in walk, speech, posture, fitness, and etiquette from young age. India’s focus has been on intelligence and social impact, backed by the advantage of a strong educational background. Many Indian winners are well-educated and confident speakers. The country’s contestants blend traditional and modern values, which resonates with the judges. There is also another advantage of having a Miss India Platform with a well-structured national competition that helps in preparing contestants for global contests.

UK had the advantage of historical and strong early presence and presentation skills. Miss World originated there, allowing it to shape early beauty standards. UK contestants consistently performed well in interviews and social projects. For a better performance and to win the title, countries may consider establishing structured training in beauty, speech, and confidence; emphasize education and social projects; and provide government plus corporate support for pageantry. By learning from Venezuela, India, and UK, other nations can increase their chances of winning the Miss World title.

Miss World contests serve as a global celebration of beauty, intelligence, and social responsibility by providing young women with a global platform to showcase their confidence, talents, commitment to humanitarian causes, and dedication to meaningful causes.

The ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ initiative elevates the competition beyond aesthetics, transforming contestants into ambassadors for positive change. These events support vital humanitarian projects, funding education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment initiatives worldwide.

By fostering cultural exchange, personal growth, and leadership development, these events help break stereotypes and inspire future generations, blending elegance with social consciousness to remain relevant and aspirational in modern society. While the Miss World platform has embraced progressive values, further expanding inclusivity and redefining beauty standards can reinforce the idea that true beauty is multifaceted and deeply connected to purpose.

Encouraging diversity in representation, along with integrating long-term mentorship and leadership programs, would create a more empowering experience for participants while ensuring they become lifelong advocates for positive change. Taking this vision forward, a Global Women’s Impact Forum may well complement beauty contests by recognizing excellence in education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and social service, amplifying the influence of women who drive transformation in society. When beauty, purpose, and achievement come together on a global stage, it fosters an environment where women are celebrated not only for their appearance but also for their intellect, resilience, and lasting contributions to humanity.

Telangana Government is all set to leverage the opportunity of hosting 72nd Miss World 2025 event through several key initiatives, like Safety and Comfort for Visitors; Infrastructure and Connectivity; Curated Experiences by way of showcasing the Best of Telangana; Cultural Promotion through Arts, Crafts, and Cuisine; Discover Telangana’s Healthcare excellence meeting Global standards with personalised care; Sustainable Eco-Tourism through Building a Lasting Legacy; portraying Telangana’s diverse spiritual traditions and architectural heritage; Give a Boost to

Film and Entertainment Tourism; Amplifying Telangana's Narrative through Digital Storytelling; Cultivating Global Ambassadors as part of Media Engagement; and Expanding Reach and Impact through Partnerships and Collaborations. And many more.

Telangana’s reputation as a safe and tourist-friendly destination will be further enhanced through dedicated measures. The state’s reputation for safety, tourist-friendliness, and hospitality further strengthens its case as a preferred destination for international events, encouraging long-term tourism growth. Telangana's cultural and tourism highlights into the Miss World program itself. From featuring local artisans and their crafts to showcasing traditional dance and music performances, every aspect will reflect the essence of Telangana. The opening and grand finale and associated events are planned to utilize iconic Telangana backdrops, creating visually stunning moments that resonate globally.

Telangana’s spiritual destinations, traditions and architectural heritage offer an opportunity to put forth the state’s tremendous tourism potential and cultural depth, promoting ancient and unique spiritual destination of Telangana as a global tourism hub. The Government plans to facilitate exclusive media tours and familiarization trips for international journalists, bloggers, and travel writers.

There are several advantages for Telangana's Tourism Brand Story. Miss World will place Telangana firmly on the global tourism map, attracting attention from potential visitors and investors worldwide.

Telangana will reinforce its image as a progressive, culturally rich, and tourist-friendly state. The tagline ‘Telangana, Zarur Aana’ (Please do come to Telangana) will resonate globally, inviting tourists to experience a land where beauty is reflected in its land, people, culture, and traditions. It boosts tourism, global visibility, and economic opportunities while enhancing cultural prestige, infrastructure, and international investment prospects for the region.

Hosting the event, may increase chances of winning due to home-ground, cultural representation, logistical ease, and greater familiarity with the event. Telangana would not have been able to host this magnificent global event, but for Sabharwal’s vision.