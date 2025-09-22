Navratri is a spiritual journey that fosters self-discipline, devotion and joy

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, the Mother Divine, representing various virtues and powers. Navratri represents a time for introspection, purification and spiritual rejuvenation, helping devotees to muster inner strength and resilience

Navratri is a major Hindu festival that honours Goddess Durga and her various forms. The post monsoon autumn festival known as Sharad Navratri is celebrated across nine nights with devotion, piety, and religious fervor.

Navratri celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing destruction of negative forces and restoration of righteousness. The festival glorifies the power of Shakti, emphasizing the role of women in society and their strength in different aspects of life.

Navratri represents a time for introspection, purification and spiritual rejuvenation, helping devotees to muster inner strength and resilience. Traditional folk dances and music in praise of the Goddess are performed, symbolizing the cyclical nature of life and the rhythm of the universe.

On the first day, Prati Pada, the Goddess is eulogized as Shaila Putri, the first form of Maa Durga, associated with the colour white symbolising purity, peace, innocence, devotion and the power of earth. On the second day, Dwitiya, she is Brahmacharini, representing asceticism and the pursuit of knowledge. The red dress denotes passion, love and strength invoking the power of the Goddess. On Tritiya, she is Chandra ghanta, embodying courage and the fight against evil. Her Royal Blue attire reflects calm and divine energy. On Chaturthi she is Kush Manda signifying the cosmic energy and creation of the universe. She is all in Yellow, symbolizing joy and brightness. On Panchami she is Skanda Mata, representing the nurturing aspect of motherhood. She is dressed in Green representing growth, nature and fertility. On Shashti, she is Katyayani symbolizing the warrior Goddess and eradication of darkness. She is in Grey, signifying balance and peace, overcoming darkness with calm. On Saptami she is Kala Ratri, representing the fierce form that annihilates ignorance and negativity. She is bedecked in orange symbolizing energy and strength encouraging courage and determination. On Ashtami she is Mahagauri embodying purity and tranquility. She is adorned in peacock green, indicating individuality and uniqueness. On Navami day she is Siddhi Atri, signifying the completion of spiritual attainment and enlightenment. She is beautified in purple symbolizing ambition, power and spirituality making the final day of celebration.

Meanwhile, there are regional variations when it comes to the celebration. In Gujarat Navratri is celebrated with vibrant Garba and Dandiya Raas dances, fostering community dance and joy. Garba has been adopted by many regions in the country due to its vibrancy and vigour.

Durga Puja is synonymous with Navratri, where Goddess Durga battles and emerges victorious over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. In southern India, Navratri is celebrated with Golu, a setup of dolls and figurines depicting scenes from The Ramayana and The Mahabharata and other social awareness scenes.

In the Hindi belt of north India, on Ashtami and Navami days young girls, who symbolize the purest form of the divine feminine energy, are revered. The Kanjak puja begins with washing the feet of young girls. Next tilak is applied on their forehead and a Kalava is tied around their wrist to ward off negative energies and bring spiritual benefits. This puja honours Ashtha Shakti.

The Navratri holds a special charm for girls. During Kanya puja, young girls are worshipped and showered with love, receiving prasad like puri, halwa, and chana, along with a sweet treat and some pocket money and gifts on Ashtami and Navami Days.

As kids, we would eagerly count our earnings, compare them with friends, and make grand plans on how to spend our ‘fortune’. For a day we would feel like rich kids, reveling in the joy of having some extra cash. But this joy was short-lived as my mother always borrowed money and never thought of returning to the ‘owner’. Those carefree childhood days are truly unforgettable – filled with simple pleasures and maximum fun, despite having minimal money.

On Dashami day, Dussehra celebrations in north India are marked by grand Ramlila performances and Ravana Dahan events with vibrant cultural performances and traditional music, and fireworks that attract thousands of spectators. Along with Ravana, even effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnath are consigned to flames. Ravana Dahan represents the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, symbolizing victory of good over evil.

Navratri is just not a festival, it is a spiritual journey that brings self-discipline, devotion and joy. It reminds us of the eternal fight between good and evil urging us to embrace positivity in our lives. Whether through fasting, praying, or dancing Navratri providesan opportunity to celebrate divine energy and invoke divine blessings for prosperity and happiness.