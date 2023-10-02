Need for more affirmative measures

The 18th meeting of G20concluded in New Delhi on a very positive note. The global grouping will now be called G21 with the induction of the African Union (AU) consisting of 55 African countries. The guiding principle of AU is “an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.”

The G20 members account for around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population. With the AU in, the G21 now virtually represents the world’s collective resolve to make the Mother Earth a better place to live for all irrespective of their race, colour, religion and caste in an ambience of peace, harmony and justice.

However, the silence of world leaders on affirmative measures in New Delhi seems to be astounding. In other words, they were not as vocal as was expected with regard to accelerating the pace of affirmative measures in sync with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation, and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice, and strong institutions, and partnership for the goals.

These goals were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 and they recognized that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests. The deadline to achieve the SDGs they have fixed is 2030!

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, however, was more pointed, incorporating a raft of issues and concerns in as many as 83 points. It was very particular about the adoption of inclusivity by top global players in more ways than one. There was a significant amount of emphasis on pressing and emerging global issues but the element of being vocal by global leaders about affirmative measures and their implementation was missing. Equality, justice, zero hunger, affordable health and education for all cannot be realized without adopting a slew of affirmative measures such as inclusion in jobs, health and education facilities and timely justice to uplift vulnerable and marginalized sections of society. Social justice is justice in relation to a fair balance in the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society where individuals’s rights are recognized and protected.

Why do we need to go all ballistic with affirmative measures? There are multiple reasons but the most poignant among them is the plight of children worldwide.

According to the ‘Global Trends in Child Monetary Poverty According to International Poverty Lines’ report, released on September 13 has found that while the number of children living on less than $2.15 a day decreased from 383 million to 333 million or 13 per cent between 2013 and 2022, the economic impact of Covid-19 led to three lost years of progress, or 30 million fewer children than projected in the absence of the pandemic disruptions.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa carries the highest burden of children – 40 per cent – living in extreme poverty and accounts for the largest share increase in the last decade, jumping from 54.8 per cent in 2013 to 71.1 per cent in 2022. Rapid population growth, limited social protection measures, and challenging global trends including Covid-19, conflict, and climate-related disasters, have resulted in the steep increase.

All other regions in the world have seen a steady decline in extreme poverty rates, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa. Children are more than twice as likely as adults – 15.8 per cent versus 6.6 per cent – to live in extremely poor households, lacking the food, sanitation, shelter, health care, and education they need to survive and thrive. In India 5.2 crore children are living below the poverty line. Poor children mean poor parents. Poor parents mean they do not have access to education, health, human rights and gainful employment opportunities.

In order to end extreme poverty and offset the pandemic backslide, UNICEF and the World Bank have called on governments and partners to “ensure a continued focus on children living in extreme poverty in lower middle- and low-income countries and fragile contexts; prioritize agendas aimed at tackling child poverty, including expanding social protection coverage for children to reach those living in extremely poor households; design public policy portfolios to reach large households, and those with young children and in rural areas.”

The million-dollar question is: Are we ready to listen to the voice of our conscience?