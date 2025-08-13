Prioritise women empowerment this I-Day

Every citizen will have a sense of pride on August 15 when India commemorates its 79th Independence Day on Friday.

It is a day when we must remember the struggle and sacrifice of our freedom legends, show a sincere expression of gratitude for our freedom fighters with a spirited display of national pride as a measure of celebrating Independence. Freedom is a basic human right that comes with obligation and compulsion. It is not about being for or against an ideal but creating one’s own existence from scratch. This privilege to me means freedom to choose and act and fulfill my desires according to my will, if my freedom does not trespass and impinge upon somebody else’s.

Freedom to me is annihilation of caste and creating a nation where fellow human beings are treated equally. It is to live and let others live. Being liberated neither means licence to unleash mayhem and carry out anti-national or anti-social activities nor show disrespect to others’ sentiments or emotions. Your freedom ends where that of the others’ starts.

Indians are all seven-day wonders; when a new issue crops up, we conveniently forget the old and move on. We chase shadows, comforts and ephemeral pleasures. It’s time we give a clarion call to find meaning, purpose, goals and dreams for ourselves.

However, despite significant progress since achieving independence, the country’s women still face various challenges. Their slogans stress the importance of freedom from patriarchy. The Indian woman irrespective of her class, caste and society suffer discrimination under the garb of culture. Women-abuse, physical, mental and sexual harassment is everyday headlines in the media. Dowry deaths, honour killings and parading women in a humiliating way to take revenge has become a daily affair in recent times. They are victimized even after crimes against them and suffer silently as they lack support from society and even family members. People should raise a collective voice against all every sort of indiscrimination. The fact of the matter is that freedom for women is still a long way to go.

Even today, stepping out of homes, seeking employment or dealing with domestic issues has remained a bigger hurdle for them. Governments change but women still need to think twice before stepping out regarding their safety. Improved safety and security, with stricter enforcement of laws against gender-based violence, harassment and discrimination, is the need of the hour. Access to quality healthcare, including reproductive health care, menstrual health, hygiene and nutrition and mental health support, support for caregivers and working mothers such as childcare facilities and flexible work arrangements need to be addressed by the government. Access to digital literacy, technology and online safety, skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities need priority.

It is the responsibility of all of us to bring women power to the fore in the form of national power. Every obstacle that prevents them from progressing needs to be removed. Over the last decades, women voters have turned into a decisive force that can make or break the fate of the electoral contenders. The gap between female voter turn- out and male voter turn -out has not only closed but reversed. After 18 general elections since independence women voter participation now outshines male participation. This is because of self-empowerment, gaining more political knowledge, literacy and media exposure. It is essential to acknowledge the progress made towards women’s empowerment, while also recognizing the ongoing challenges and needs. Addressing these will help create a more inclusive and equitable society for all. Let women not be caged birds whose freedom is clipped despite being gifted with wings.

The greatness of a country totally depends on the undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the women of the race.

A roof over every head, food in every household plate, basic health care and amenities and education for all is what we all want. Respect for women, love and care and educational opportunities for every girl should be the priority of all.

Modi’s Amrit Kal vision and Viksit Bharat-2047 aim to shape India’s future and transform it into a developed entity. Addressing these needs is crucial for women empowerment and inclusive nation building will continue to be the primary focus.