Restoring sanctity: The Tirumala laddu controversy must end forthwith

“Food offered to the Divine must be as pure as the prayer itself; for when faith is tainted by doubt, the soul of a civilization begins to wither.”

For centuries, the Srivari laddu of Tirumala has been more than a mere sweet; it is a symbol of an unbreakable bond between Lord Venkateswara and millions of his devotees. Known for its distinct aroma, geographic indication (GI) tag, and spiritual sanctity, the prasadam is considered a physical manifestation of divine grace.

However, for the past several months, this sacred symbol has been dragged into a whirlpool of political mudslinging and sensationalist debates that serve no one—least of all the Lord or His devotees. As the controversy regarding the quality of ghee used during the previous YSRCP tenure continues to simmer in 2026, it is high time we prioritise facts over fiction and restoration over rhetoric.

The backdrop of a bitter row:

The controversy erupted with allegations that the ghee supplied during the 2019–2024 period was adulterated with animal fats, including beef tallow and fish oil. These claims, backed by initial reports from the NDDB-CALF laboratory, sent shockwaves across the Hindu world. The subsequent formation of a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) was meant to be the definitive step toward uncovering the truth.

Yet the current scenario has devolved into “free-for-all” accusations. National electronic media outlets, often far removed from the cultural nuances of Andhra Pradesh, have turned a matter of deep religious sentiment into a prime-time spectacle. The constant back-and-forth between the ruling TDP-JSP coalition and the opposition YSRCP has created a toxic atmosphere of “he-said-she-said,” leaving the common devotee confused, hurt, and disillusioned.

The danger of endless debate:

When a sacred institution like the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) becomes a tool for political gamesmanship, the damage is long-lasting.

* Erosion of global faith: Tirumala is a global spiritual hub. Constant headlines about “adulterated offerings” tarnish the image of the temple on the international stage.

* The ‘sensationalism’ trap: National media debates often prioritise TRPs over theological or administrative accuracy. This superficial handling of a sensitive issue only deepens the communal and political divide.

* Administrative paralysis: While leaders argue on television, the focus on long-term systemic reforms—such as establishing world-class in-house testing labs and permanent procurement safeguards—often takes a backseat to the immediate need for a “fitting reply” to political rivals.

Analyzing the path forward-Action not accusations:

A conclusive, forensic-backed public document that names and lists specific violations.

Legally, punishing the suppliers and officials responsible for quality lapses to set a deterrent.

Institutional autonomy-Shielding the TTD board from political appointments to ensure professionals manage the kitchen and procurement.

Religious heads (Peethadhipatis) must lead a “purification” of the discourse, shifting it back to sanctity.

The need for a finality:

SIT’s findings this month—suggesting serious procurement irregularities and the use of chemical adulterants—must lead to immediate charge sheets rather than more press conferences. If rules were diluted and tender norms were bent to favour specific contractors at the cost of the prasadam’s purity, the law must take its course swiftly.

We cannot afford to let this topic simmer until the next election cycle. The “Tirumala laddu” is not an election manifesto item; it is the faith of a grandmother in a remote village, the hope of a pilgrim who has walked hundreds of miles, and the heritage of the Telugu people.

A collective responsibility:

It is heart-wrenching to see the “City of Seven Hills” being discussed in the same breath as “scams” and “adulteration.” The focus must return to the laddu potu (temple kitchen) and the high standards of dittam (the prescribed formula for the laddu).

The time for mudslinging is over. The time for justice—quiet, firm, and factual—is here. We must reclaim the sanctity of our temples from the clutches of polarized politics. If we fail to put a dignified end to this controversy through transparency and accountability, we risk losing something far more valuable than a political battle: we risk losing the trust of the common man in the sacred.

“Spirituality unites what politics divides. To protect the sanctity of the Divine, we must stand together, for a temple is not built of stone alone, but of the collective purity of our intent and actions.”

(The writer is former OSD to former Union Civil Aviation Minister)