Unity in diversity is eternally relevant and essential

Whenever I used to hear the phrase “The world is small,” it meant that people from different countries have come closer together! However, the idea that people from different nations could truly connect at heart never really took hold.

Nowadays, when someone says, “The world is small,” it no longer resonates with a sweet, comforting feeling. Moreover, societies around the world, with their multiple ethnicities, languages, and cultures, are dividing themselves linguistically, by caste, religion, states, and even districts within states. The old maxim “if we divide, we will fall” has been replaced by the belief that “separateness is where value lies.” The notion that unity can be achieved amid diversity is now considered outdated!

When someone says that values are declining, others dismiss it as nonsense—claiming that the word “values” is like an old-fashioned chutney, constantly changing in this dynamic world where yesterday’s values are today’s outdated customs. They argue that the new world requires new values and that it is our duty to keep pace.

The term “dharma” does not refer to ancient moral codes anymore; it means that dharma changes with the times. What we need to focus on now is not the dharma as proclaimed by our ancestors but the dharma of the present age. This dynamic society deeply examines social behaviours, development, and obstacles in detail. Do wise people still ignore these barriers as they did before due to a lack of knowledge? In the past, intellectuals enjoyed a special place in society for this very reason.

I am increasingly convinced that intellectuals may have lost the freedom to think differently and critically! Regardless of who is in power—whether in the government or among influential groups—some people continue to believe that these individuals simply adopt the opinions of those in authority as their own. The blossoming of diverse ideas in a single garden has ceased! The majority no longer believe that differing opinions are the lifeblood of democracy.

In the past, politics was driven by a strong conviction to serve the public; leaders and party workers genuinely worked for the people’s welfare.

Today, however, a new principle is steadily gaining ground: politics is increasingly about personal gain and winning elections. Those in power and those in opposition have abandoned the belief that they can respect each other while working for the state and the country. They speak carelessly and act primarily to benefit their parties and themselves, using democracy as a façade. Operating with the mindset that only one-party rule is desirable, no solutions are being found for public problems. Under the guise of welfare, everyone is making money!

The concept of development is now superficially considered outdated and opposed to public opinion by some old-school leaders. Is there no way out of this vicious cycle for India to achieve genuine progress? Until recently, educational institutions and intellectual universities upheld ‘intellectual freedom.’ Now, even a hint of such freedom is nowhere to be seen. Those within these institutions, under the banner of freedom, are only supporting those who seek to exploit it for personal gain!

Somewhere, those who honestly raise issues and strive to solve public problems are being removed. Even those who offer mild constructive criticism are being threatened—whether in electronic media or on social media! Not only scholars, but even experienced elders remain silent and withdrawn. Broadly speaking, this is the situation prevailing in almost every country.

A former Punjab University professor, Shelley Wala, referencing philosopher Hannah Arendt in an article, noted: “In regions and countries where leaders suppress dissent, the flow of thought gradually silences. Citizens’ retreat into their personal lives, and society’s public life slowly closes down.”

Reading this now, one feels that almost all nations are experiencing this. Nevertheless, as social beings full of hope, no matter how much despair accumulates, by breaking through these dark clouds and living sincerely with hope and purpose, one eventually succeeds! History attests to this truth.

It is this suppressive tendency that great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela resisted and fought against. They united powerful individuals and reformed collective systems, supporting the survival of democracy. The foundation of resilience in struggle is patriotism, the desire to live as an individual for the sake of the nation. When this yearning begins, these artificial chains are easily broken. By mobilizing collective strength, lost values, unity in diversity, and society’s renewed ability to face challenges can be reclaimed.

The struggle is ultimately both personal and national. For freedom, justice, and equality, one confronts chaotic situations in some form and steers life back onto the path of righteousness, continuing as an integral part of society. Only then is there recognition of the need for values, and those values transform society into a civilized community.

Freedom is not limited to only those in the majority! It does not belong exclusively to those who show ‘loyalty’! True freedom is personal freedom – the freedom of thought, the ability to live among diverse opinions. It belongs to society, to states, to nations! To elevate everyone equally and achieve ‘dynamism’, progress through economic development, to strive and gain knowledge through education, change is necessary. Such change is what dynamism shapes within a genuine system – only then is it possible to continuously honour values.

(The writer is a former IPS officer, who retired as Additional DGP-HR)