Unleash secrets of your personality through doodles

Have you ever wondered how the picture made in a few moments of leisure is related to your personality and your mental state? Yes I am talking about doodles. Doodles are a means to relieve stress anxiety for your The pictures created by you reflect your mental state and your personality. Doodle is not just a fantasy but a language of life. Most people doodle at some point or the other, since doodling is an accepted, secret way of expressing frustration and de-stressing. It's helpful to explain your personality. When you doodle an image that captures the essence of an idea, you not only remember it. Rather you also help other people understand and act on it - which is usually the point of meetings in the first place.



Let me tell you that each of our thoughts comes from our past experience. As our experiences are different so the pictures or doodles made by us are also different which represents our state of mind . Some people doodle frequently and others do it only occasionally, depending on their past and present. For example, a newly engaged woman might doodle the name of her fiancé or the images of wedding rings. This is a happy doodle because it is a happy time in her life, and it symbolizes her absorption. If it is shaded or black it could be an expression of untold concern.

Stairs

Whether it is career ambition, personal improvement or spirituality, ladders and ladder doodles indicate working towards a goal and aspirations towards a career.

Vehicle

Planes, trains , automobiles , trucks , boats and hot air balloons represent mobility, movement or escape and describe the dynamics within themselves.

Scary and ugly faces

Ugly faces can lead to a paranoia or fear, a dislike of people or self-declaration.

Bird

Birds show consideration, independence and love of the outdoors and perhaps a gentle and affectionate disposition towards the Doodler for others.

{} {} Brackets

Bracket drawers study facts and are problem solvers. They have simpler and problem solving approach.

Beautiful eyes

A Doodler who makes cute eyes over and over again. He is a lover of beauty and is impressed by it. Beauty is very important in their lives. These people tries to see the beauty in everything.

Flowers and fruits

The design of an insect nest with flowers, fruit, wine glasses and very light pressure announces a gentle, caring nature at times it also potrays doodler is in danger.

Spider webs

Spider webs often express a desire to move around more in order to get out of a web. The spider faces towards the centre of the web, though not in the middle. The doodler may feel that it is being pulled deep into the web or an area that prevents to move towards exit it gives you an emotional outlet.

♥ Toothpick-people drawings are probably a symbol of the doodler. They may indicate a desire for attention and perhaps a swollen instance. If the figure has a bent back, a short leg, or minus an arm, the doodler may come across. e.g. find fault or an understanding because of not being complete.

♥ Adding moustache glasses, or a similar contribution to an already finished product, is a sign of a bossy "driver's seat" doodler who wants authority and doesn't have much.

♥ Tic-tac-toe symbols show a liking for competition, extended thinking and perhaps a real planner.

Doodles project the looks, thoughts, feelings, and behaviour of the doodler. They are all self-portraits. The more complex the doodle, the more complex the doodler is, her own images, and the situation in which she presents herself. Each of his paintings shows the simplicity and complexity of his life. If ever you have trouble communicating or putting feelings into words, doodling can help you express your feelings, even calming you down if you are frustrated, anxious or sad. So next time when you see any doodle try to understand the state of mind of that person and if required try and help.

(The author is a forensic expert and graphologist)