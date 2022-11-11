Work one hour extra daily, CM Bommai tells State govt employees

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called upon the state government employees to work one hour extra every day. Speaking after being felicitated by a delegation of Karnataka State Government Employees Association President C S Shadakshari for constituting the 7th pay commission to revise the pay-scale of government employees here on Thursday, CM Bommai said working one more extra daily must percolate to the grassroots level.

"Rest you will leave it to me. Let us make this state prosper. You all must work with honesty, dedication and loyalty. Karnataka will progress if you work for the poor. All of us must strive hard to build Nava Bharat through Nava Karnataka. Out of the proposed five trillion dollar economy of India, the contribution of Karnataka must be one trillion dollar. Ours is the first government which has constituted the pay commission just after the completion of five years".

He said inflation is increasing from year to year and the difference is bound to be there at the time of joining the government service and the current situation. Time and money are important. Earning at the right time the right money will inspire life, and for this reason the government took this decision. His predecessor B S Yediyurappa wanted to do this following pressure from the association president Shadakshari. The commission chairman, Dr Sudhakar Rao is an honest officer and worked without getting influenced by anyone.

All of them are expecting a proper report from the former chief secretary. The cooperation of the employees is also important. "Our government will come to power in 2023 and we will only implement the 7th pay commision report". The CM complimented the government employees especially health, police, rural development and revenue for working tirelessly during Covid-19 pandemic.