20pc IT employees uncertain about job stability, 29pc facing burnout

Mumbai : About 20 per cent of employees working in the IT sector are uncertain about job stability, while 29 per cent face burnout, reflecting growing concerns within the workforce, according to a report.

The report by Great Place To Work highlights the companies that are leading the way in creating thriving, resilient workplace cultures.

The report also highlights the growing issue of employee burnout, which continues to affect a significant portion of the workforce. About 29 per cent of IT employees report experiencing burnout this year.

On the other hand, companies are actively investing in improving flexibility, fostering involvement in decision-making, and offering a better work-life balance.

These companies are seeing positive results.

Besides, reducing burnout these are also boosting employee satisfaction, leading to higher retention rates and stronger morale, said the report.

“While the IT sector experienced growth driven by digital transformation, it also faced hurdles such as a global slowdown and rising competition, making these organisations’ adaptability and resilience even more commendable. What distinguishes these winning organisations is their unwavering commitment to upholding trust and stability even as the industry landscape undergoes significant transformations,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

“Despite the sector-wide challenge in engagement, with burnout affecting 29 per cent of IT employees -- up 3 per cent from last year -- these exemplary workplaces have successfully fostered environments where employees feel heard, valued, and empowered in decision-making processes,” Singh said.

The report also reveals a 3 per cent decline in employee engagement among Gen Z workers particularly in the IT sector, signaling growing challenges in connecting with younger employees who are increasingly prioritizing purpose-driven work and a strong sense of community.

This shift emphasises the evolving expectations of this generation, who seek workplaces that offer more than just a paycheck.

To address these changes, IT companies must focus on fostering trust, transparency, and meaningful involvement to improve engagement and retain top Gen Z talent, the report said.

Some of the best workplaces for IT listed in the report for their exceptional culture and employee satisfaction, include Adobe, Infosys, Accenture Solutions, Pitney Bowes India, Admiral India, and F5 Networks Innovation.