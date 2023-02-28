5G is set to disrupt Indian education system to a great extent

The educational landscape has changed significantly as the globe enters the fourth industrial revolution propelled by cutting-edge technologies such as 5G. For everyone around the world, it is making learning simpler, easier, and more accessible. Along with various verticals and departments, Technology has caused a paradigm shift in the way education is delivered in recent years. Students now study in classrooms that are not confined to four walls. As a result of EdTech businesses boosting, education's general standards have been improved and redefined its objectives too. There has also been a rapid technical advancement in education due to such technologies.



Modern educational institutions have made significant investments in cutting-edge technology to make learning more convenient for its pupils. These consist of live-streamed classes and events that are presented on dependable platforms with synchronous and asynchronous learning choices. It enables organizations to invite a bigger audience to observe and even take part in the relevant lesson, seminar, or event. By introducing relevant activities from other nations or actual events into the classrooms, 5G technologies empower teachers to enrich the material or particular topics with quality and context. Here are some of the popular technological trends that are going to transform education system and smart classroom in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities;

Live Streaming

Live streaming is saving students money and time on their commutes thanks to the decreased cost of internet connection. Learning has also been elevated because of live streaming. The success of the strategy has encouraged providers of learning-solutions to adopt a portable display-first strategy because it enables students to complete their coursework whenever and wherever they choose, at their own leisure.

Applications



With the onset of technologies like 5G, focus on smart applications that are designed for use in conferencing, digital signage, education, hospitality, and other similar settings have been increased enormously. Various applications have added a new dimension to education and pedagogical practices as they directly impact students and their psychology, which enables them to grasp the material and perceive it from a new angle. This helps students comprehend the ideas by offering them difficult challenges, brainteasers, and educational activities

Artificial Intelligence



Artificial intelligence is also one of the crucial parts of booming technology which has several advantages especially in education because it aids students in recognizing their interests, aptitudes, and genuine potential as well as in tailoring their educational experience. Additionally, the implementation of machine learning enables each student to get tailored instruction, providing teachers and students with clarity regarding their areas of strength and regions that are in need of improvement. AI assists pupils in assessment of the appropriate advancement.

Moreover, technology has made kids' learning enjoyable and simple. Additionally, it has changed the job of a teacher from that of a simple tutor to a mentor who sets individualised goals for each learner. It offers them a welcoming learning route for continued achievement.

The learning experience has also become more flexible and individualized thanks to modern student learning platforms that include dashboards, video annotation & bookmarks, applications, access to blogs, and extensive search options. The majority of educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, have changed the way of learning process by implementing modern educational ecosystems that are advantageous to both students and teachers.

(The author is a Executive Director of CVTE India)