Alumni Meet at SNIST held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology celebrated Annual Alumni Meet, organised by the International Alumni Association of Sreenidhi at Sreenidhi Campus on Saturday.

Kethan Despande President of the event welcomed alumni and their families, former and current faculty members, directors and principals of the institute. He presented a summary of the events planned for the upcoming days to enhance the alma network across the globe

Chief Guest of the event Prof TV Prasad Placement Head IIIT Hyderabad said that the alumni is the best plot form to reconnect the students who achieved something across the globe, and it's required to establish the international chapters across the globe hence the network will become more strong. Many Distinguished alumni students have participated in alma meet.