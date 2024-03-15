Alumni meet ‘Fraternize: A Mission Mingle’ tomorrow

The Villa Marie Alumni Association (MILAN), in collaboration with the IQAC of Villa Marie College for Women, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, to host the Alumni Meet “Fraternize: A Mission Mingle” on March 16, 2024, starting at 10:00 A.M. within the College Campus. The day will start with an Inauguration Ceremony with the Villa Marie Education Society, including Dr. Philomena, the Founder, Director, and Correspondent of Villa Marie Degree College for Women, alongside Secretary Chinnamma and Joint Secretary Srinivas Rao. Following this, attendees will partake in a moment of prayer, the Villa Anthem, and an address by Principal Revati Devi Mathur. A highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the “Villa Exposition,” a captivating virtual tour video designed to evoke nostalgic memories. Dr. K. Naveen Kumar, the Convener of the Villa Marie Alumni Association (MILAN), will extend a welcome to all participants. Distinguished alumni such as Jahnavi, Megha Bang, Shivani Nagaram, Ambika, Salma Jahan, and Roshni will share cherished memories of their time at the alma mater. The event will feature a variety of entertainment including a welcome dance, cultural programs, games, and music by a DJ. Additionally, food and non-food stalls will be available for attendees to enjoy.

