Are we ready to be digital citizens?

Citizens - citizens of the country this is what we understand. But do you know that you are already digital citizens? It too comes with its own share of dos, don'ts, duties and responsibilities. What is this digital citizenship all about? And how can we become responsible digital citizens?

According to dictionary.com, "a person is a digital citizen who develops the skills and knowledge to effectively use the internet and other digital technology, especially in order to participate responsibly in social and civic activities."

When I said we are already digital citizens, I mean that your information is there online even if you don't have any social media accounts, whether you accept it or not. If you ask how, remember that you might have visited a website and surfed for some time, your information is stored on the servers of the website which is on cloud. So, it's everywhere.

Now when you accept, it's time to protect our identity and reputation online. How to go about it?

1. Read the social media policy - look for what kind of information they use and are they going to share it with someone outside the organization.

2. Try to keep your information updated and accurate. Decide on what and how much you want to share.

3. Carefully edit your privacy settings. See Facebook - you can change your privacy setting - you can choose with whom you want to share and how much, lock your profile from the unknown world.

4. Whenever you are using the content from any other source, give them the credit. Thank the author and mention the reference.

The sooner you realize that you are a digital citizen, the better for you. These were some digital etiquette tips you can follow to be safe and keep enjoying the perks of being a digital citizen.

(The author is the teaching staff, CMR National Public School, Bengaluru)