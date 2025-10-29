Awakening the spark within every child

Nothing can truly be taught unless the right condition is created for the child to learn. Teaching is not the act of pouring knowledge into a child’s mind—it is the art of awakening curiosity. True learning begins only when a spark of wonder is lit within the child. That spark is what transforms education from a process into an experience.

This naturally raises a few profound questions:

How do we create curiosity in a child’s mind?

What must be done to help the child think in a particular direction?

When and where does this process unfold?

And most importantly, who is responsible for making it happen?

Undoubtedly, it is the educator who carries this sacred responsibility. But an educator must not see it as a duty, for anything done out of obligation lacks soul. Teaching must arise from spontaneity, for spontaneity is a powerful stimulant—it connects heart to heart and mind to mind. To make this happen, the educator must first be an authentic and evolved human being—one who is joyful, sensitive, and deeply aware. Children are extraordinarily perceptive; they sense authenticity even before words are spoken. A joyful teacher radiates an inner light that can inspire effortlessly. Pleasure is external and fleeting; joy is internal and enduring. When the teacher’s joy becomes the medium, learning becomes a celebration.

Children, by their very nature, are curious explorers. They possess immense capacity to learn and an intuitive power to absorb the world around them. If this boundless curiosity is rightly channelized, it leads to multidimensional thinking—a state where imagination and intellect meet. This is how great minds are formed—not through instruction, but through inspiration. Being “oneself” as an educator does not mean being casual or unprepared. It means being genuinely alive and aware.

The educator should not merely impart information but should embody it—living what they teach. Gone are the days when a teacher’s worth was measured by the volume of knowledge they carried. Today, what matters most is intelligence, sensitivity, and adaptability. The modern educator cultivates not only the subject but the mind and character of the child.

To achieve this, the educator must remain a lifelong learner—humble, reflective, and receptive. The best teachers are those who continue to learn every single day from their students. They do not stand before the class as know-alls but as co-travelers in the journey of discovery. They:

- ask questions,

- encourage curiosity,

- learn from the innocence of children,

- and grow together through shared experiences.

In this atmosphere of mutual respect, children feel secure, seen, and valued. They begin to trust the process of learning. They express freely, think creatively, and develop emotional stability. Their perceptions expand, and they start living in the present moment—where true learning happens. A true educator also lives in that same present moment. They approach every child as a new possibility, without the weight of past judgments or preconceived notions. They do not label, compare, or predict. For every child is a universe in progress—a divine possibility waiting to unfold. Transformation in a child can happen at any time. Sometimes it happens through a simple question that provokes thought. Sometimes it comes from a caring gesture, a soft smile, a word of appreciation, or a meaningful silence. A teacher’s smallest act of genuine attention can awaken the child’s confidence and curiosity.

Children’s sensitivity is their intelligence—their ability to respond to the world when they are free to think and feel deeply. Albert Einstein beautifully said, “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.” Simplicity in teaching reflects depth of understanding. When a teacher truly comprehends, the complexity of a concept melts into clarity, and that clarity reaches the child’s heart before it reaches the mind.

Therefore, the role of the educator is of extraordinary importance. The teacher must remain intelligent, compassionate, and ever-evolving. Each lesson is an opportunity to refine not only the child’s mind but also one’s own spirit. When a teacher teaches with awareness and love, they do not just transmit knowledge—they touch lives. Ultimately, education is not about producing toppers or achievers; it is about nurturing beautiful human beings—ones who think critically, act kindly, and live meaningfully.

The true measure of a teacher’s success lies not in exam results but in the spark of curiosity that continues to glow in the child long after the lesson ends. When teachers recognize this, education becomes an act of creation—where knowledge flows like a river, curiosity blooms like a flower, and every child realizes the infinite potential within.

(The author is Resource Person and Author of Seven Mathematical Stories)