Beyond brainstorming

Every brainstorming session has a unique goal. It's driven by an intrinsic purpose. The objective is to use a platform of people to tap in their latent talent to arrive at a unique source of ideas. The people representing the idea can vary based on the size of the sample which can be from one to many.

Brainstorming has better results when it takes a manifestation as a process when the atmosphere and people function in a calm and relaxed environment, solutions to problems are addressed through lateral thinking, techniques to problem solving are crystallised with collective harmony of thoughts. Original thinking, components of group synthesis, creative uplifting of ideas to problems enhance the idea potential.



Several avenues showcase the crystallized divergent thinking by over ruling any assumptions with a solution keeping at bay any fixed thoughts. Being open minded and receptive to group ideas and synergies, the exponential experience of all diversifies the experience by keeping any negative fears at bay. Brainstorming can be at the individual or group level. It gets initiated first by focusing on the group. The group is an array of like-minded people with great ideas and are prepared to think through ideas to implement the same. Any problem can be addressed by a group collectively and arriving at the right solution is the testimony of the group. At the individual level, the ideas shape up brilliantly but when combined with group synthesis, the ideas are manifold with many considerations.

Is idea generation the only technique of brainstorming? Is one crystal clear of the purpose, context and the final resultant?

Brainstorming in the present age encompasses modules and techniques to be practiced and used in different situations amongst people in the most demanding times to create an impact. It includes a gamut of ideation sources like ideation flow, context and structuring in different situations to apply ideas. If you're not getting enough good quality ideas, try using the approaches below to increase the number of ideas that you generate. Some of the most effective team brainstorming techniques include:

♦ Brain-writing is a nonverbal brainstorming method where everyone pens down an idea pertaining to the topic.

♦ Mind mapping is a non-linear, visual brainstorming activity in groups on key topics by generating ideas.

♦ The stepladder technique improves the facilitation of participation of the quieter ones.

♦ Online brainstorming is an electronic method of brainstorming, using a stored document, or a cloud based server.

♦ Crawford's slip writing approach uses the collective streak of all.

♦ Reverse Brainstorming drastically improves a product or service.

♦ Round-Robin Brainstorming helps people to contribute ideas without being influenced by anyone.

♦ Role-storming enables people to use the identity of others without any inhibition.

Some of the divergent skills in brainstorming include out of the box thinking which involves ideation which is set apart and has measurable impact and is result oriented. Team consensus is crucial for the overall performance of a group which has to take in diverse thoughts and streamline to make a unique impact. Looking at the probable solution in a problem is being smarter rather than brooding over pressing problems. In creative and focused careers, a set of focused thinking is paramount for enhanced career management. Questions receive the best responses when they are open versus closed, short versus long, and simple versus complex.

Brainstorming Techniques



♦ Exercises

♦ Ideation hub

♦ Point of view

♦ Idea components

Compelling ideas are the masterstroke in any given ideation hub. The application and thinking process reflects the saleable marketing mix which can be an immediate consideration when the audience samples an idea. Influence of social media is part of the exercise to stand out. Be it an ad or a corporate idea when showcased, reflects the entire story in a nutshell. The audience metrix when sampled speak of how well the ideas touch the emotional or authentic brand value parameter. The hallmark of any idea whether big or small, has the potential to stand out.

The conceptual flow of ideas is a resultant of the context which differs from situation to situation, people to people which can be a conversation, dialogue, soliciting unusual ideas from all, group conformity & synthesis, deferring an opinion, being focused to emanate the best ideas. Mind mapping tools play an important role in bringing out the best mind techniques involving the left brain and the right brain. When it comes to linear learning mechanism which is a process of analytical aptitude and heightened reasoning, one uses logic to arrive at a solution. Looking at end results, task oriented and being creative, intuitiveness to solve problems of any magnitude are the core essentials of right brain thinking. Perception plays a unique role but the approaches incorporated stand different.

It enables heightened messaging clearly outlining the message and goals. Brainstorming sessions have different perspectives but with varied thoughts, one can apply the best ideation. A new idea shaping up is always welcome. The importance & benefits of brainstorming include focus critical thinking, team building, goal oriented, establishing a goal and a great mind mapping exercise. And the best activity to engage in times of great ideas or group synergy is to find a solution to all your problems with brainstorming techniques and the results will simply astound and amaze us. Creativity is intelligence and tapping this will enthrall us with amazing results of idea generation. And the perfect way to begin on a journey of creativity with the platform of brainstorming is giving shape to lucid ideation.