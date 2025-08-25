Beyond STEM: How students are redefining global education

Current economic conditions and revised visa frameworks in primary study destinations have not deterred 1.8 million Indian students from seeking international education. At the same time, a distinct shift is observable in the patterns of student mobility and the types of academic programs prioritized by Indian students. A recent analysis of enrollment patterns, student surveys, and destination data reveals evolution in course preferences across regions. STEM and business courses have been the leading programs that attract millions of international students worldwide. However, recent studies have revealed an emerging preference for non-traditional and future-focused programs.

Program trends in various regions

Indian students have historically represented either the largest or the second-largest number of students in the traditional Big Four destinations, including the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, which are recognized for STEM courses and other traditional disciplines.

In the US, the country witnessed a pronounced focus by Indian students on STEM programs. This alignment with current job market needs is underscored by data from the U.S. according to the Department of Homeland Security’s SEVIS by the Numbers Report 2024, approximately 48% of the 165,000-odd international students who were granted a two-year STEM OPT extension were Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry states that there has been an increase of 273.9% from 36,612 in 2019 to 136,921 Indian students in 2023. These students deliberately choose business and management programs for MBAs and master’s degrees that offer short durations and strong global networks.

The two most popular programs for Indian students studying in Canada are STEM and Health. Reports indicate a rise in Indian student preference for Canadian health programs like Nursing and Public Health from 13% in 2023 to 17% in 2024.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand are getting highly popular among Indian students for their Hospitality, Tourism Management, and Culinary Arts courses. New Zealand has particularly witnessed a 34% surge in Indian enrollments in 2024, increasing from 7,930 enrollments in early 2023 to 10,640 in August 2024; Indian students now account for 11% of all its international student population.

The rise of non-traditional and future‑ready fields

While STEM courses are leading programs that Indian students pursue globally, interest in non-traditional and future-focused courses is also on the rise. Programs in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Environmental Science and Game Design are drawing growing attention from Indian students. According to Financial Express, applications from Indian students to U.S. institutions for AI and machine learning programs jumped four‑fold in 2023, influenced by the so called “ChatGPT Effect.” Related fields like data analytics saw up to a five‑fold rise, and cybersecurity and forensics programs surged nearly eight‑fold. Further industry reports shared that creative fields like culinary arts, fashion, and fine arts are gaining significant traction, with a leading UK art institution enrolling over 150 Indian postgraduates in design annually.

Emerging destinations for specialized study

Indian students are also looking for student destinations with niche programs. Fields including engineering, applied sciences, and sustainability contributed to the 68% growth of student enrollment in Germany, going from 20,700 students in 2022 to 34,700 in 2024. New Zealand had a remarkable 354% jump, from 1,600 to 7,300 students, driven by hospitality, environmental science, and applied technology courses. The demand in programs like AI, data analytics, and public health pushed Ireland and its student overseas population by the 49%, rising from around 7,000 in 2022-23 to just over 9,000 in 2023-24.

Students are moving beyond legacy destinations and going for degrees in futuristic fields, be it AI, sustainability, game design, or hospitality. This is not only a geographic shift but also a realignment of intent. Institutions that transform their offerings to bring these goals into reality will chart the next chapter in global education.

(The author is Founder of MSM Unify)

