Building classrooms of connection and care

In today’s education system, driven by metrics, mandates, and measurable outcomes, we risk overlooking the one element that makes all learning meaningful: human connection. Amidst the pressure to perform, the emotional core of education is fading. Yet empathy, belonging, and emotional safety are not luxuries; they are the foundation of effective learning.

Across the world, especially in underserved communities, children enter classrooms carrying invisible burdens: poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, or trauma. Overburdened teachers face mounting stress as they navigate rigid expectations with limited resources. In such environments, connection can seem like a distant goal. Yet it is precisely here that empathy has the greatest impact.

Beyond academics: Why connection matters

Learning science shows that children learn best when they are emotionally engaged, socially connected, and active participants in their own learning. When social-emotional learning and play are integrated into education, children not only achieve better academic outcomes but also develop stronger relationships, confidence, and compassion.

Empathy, the ability to understand another’s perspective, is at the heart of effective education. It binds classrooms, families, and communities together.

In some patriarchal societies, children are addressed as “son of X” rather than by their names. Qualitative evidence shows that when teachers began using children’s given names, relationships improved. When children feel safe, supported, and seen, learning becomes joyful and effective. They take creative risks, express ideas freely, and collaborate with others. A classroom rooted in empathy becomes a space of trust, curiosity, and reflection rather than fear and compliance.

Learning in different ways

Howard Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligences reminds us that children learn through language, logic, music, nature, movement, and more. The best classrooms recognise and nurture these diverse strengths. Yet most systems continue to treat learners as if they are all wired the same.

Reducing education to test scores or uniform benchmarks overlooks the unique ways children understand the world. True learning invites every child to bring their whole self, mind, body, heart, and imagination, into the process.

Learning through empathy and play

A teacher in Maharashtra described how the behaviour of a once-disruptive student changed after participating in lessons on social-emotional skills. Through storytelling, music, role play, and games, he learnt empathy, communication, collaboration, and responsibility. He began listening to others, recognising feelings, and resolving conflicts peacefully. This transformation is not just emotional; it is profoundly educational. Empathy builds resilience, adaptability, and self-regulation–skills essential for navigating an uncertain and fast-changing world. It equips children to manage stress, collaborate effectively, and persist through challenges—qualities no exam can measure but every community needs.

Embedding empathy in systems

If education is to prepare children for life, empathy must move beyond the classroom. It should be built into teacher training, curriculum design, and policy itself. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in India recognises the importance of holistic development and wellbeing. But implementation requires practical frameworks, supportive environments, and trust in teachers as facilitators of emotional as well as academic growth.

When educators are empowered to teach with empathy, they rediscover purpose and creativity. Schools, in turn, become spaces where compassion and competence reinforce one another rather than compete. Policymakers and education leaders must see empathy not as a “soft skill” but as a cornerstone of equitable, inclusive, and resilient systems.

As educator Emily Style notes, curriculum should act as both a mirror and a window—a mirror reflecting learners’ identities, values, and lived realities, and a window through which they see and appreciate diverse experiences and cultures. When children see themselves represented and respected in what they study, empathy becomes reciprocal: they learn to value both their own stories and those of others.

Reclaiming the human heart

Education, at its best, is an act of empathy. It is about listening deeply, understanding differences, and nurturing the whole child: mind, heart, and spirit. As technology and automation redefine the future of work, the qualities that make us human—compassion, creativity, and connection—are becoming more essential, not less.

Reclaiming the human heart of education means remembering why we teach and learn: to grow not only in knowledge but also in kindness. The future of learning depends not just on what children know, but on how deeply they care—about themselves, about others, and about the planet we share. The author is Head of Research & Legal, Rangeet.