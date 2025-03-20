CBT or PBT: Choosing the right mode for MAT 2025

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is among India’s most recognised national-level entrance tests, serving as a gateway to more than 600 leading business schools in the country. Conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA), MAT has been a trusted and widely accepted national-level entrance exam for over 35 years, offering aspirants access to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in top-tier B-Schools/Management Institutes nationwide. With over 30 lakh candidates having taken MAT to date, the exam continues to be a premier choice for students seeking admission to MBA and PGDM programmes.

MAT is the only national level exam that offers candidates the flexibility to choose their preferred exam mode, whether it is Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT).

As MAT 2025 approaches, aspirants must decide between two testing modes: the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and the Paper-Based Test (PBT). Both test formats follow the same exam pattern and difficulty level, so the right choice depends on personal comfort, preferences, and logistical considerations.

Understanding the Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer Based Test means the candidate sits in front of a computer and the questions are presented on the computer monitor and the candidate submits the answers through the use of keyboard or mouse. Each computer is connected to a server, which prepares the question set and delivers it to the candidate on the computer.

Computer Based Test assumes that the candidate has basic familiarity with use of computers.

Candidates must choose the correct or most appropriate answer by clicking on the button next to the answer. Candidate can change this answer by clicking on the appropriate answer. Candidates can navigate freely through the questions and can move between the sections.

Further, MAT is conducted in the major cities across the country and bring additional convenience for candidates to opt for the test city nearest to their home.

CBT mode processes results more quickly as answers are recorded directly into the system. To ensure smooth and error free exam experience mock run are conducted prior to exam and technical support and buffer systems are made available on exam day.

Exploring the Paper-Based Test (PBT)

For most candidates, the traditional pen-and-paper format of the PBT provides a feeling of familiarity and ease.

For Paper Based Test, the candidates are provided with a sealed question booklet and an OMR Answer Sheet. Candidates are required to fill the necessary information in the space provided on the cover of the question booklet and the answer sheet before commencement of the test.

For the correct option candidates have to darken the corresponding oval completely against the relevant question number. Candidate can use Blue/ Black Ball Point Pen to darken the oval for answering.

Once an oval is darkened as answer to the question, it is final. Answer option once darkened cannot be changed.

MAT Answer Sheet is scanned by machine and scores are computed. To ensure accurate scoring, candidates must carefully mark their answer sheets and thoroughly erase any incorrect responses.

Which mode should you choose?

The choice between CBT and PBT finally boils down to individual comfort and practicality. If you are comfortable with computers and prefer the efficiency of digital assessments, CBT could be the best option. On the other hand, if you are more comfortable with traditional exam processes a PBT may prove to be a more suitable option.

Moreover, you should consider the availability of test centers in your location when selecting a mode with minimal availability may put unnecessary pressure on the day of the exam.

Preparation tips for both modes

Irrespective of the mode selected, practicing mock tests in the corresponding format is essential. For candidates appearing for CBT, it is advisable to take online mock tests to become familiar with the digital interface, enhance navigation and time management, and get comfortable with the layout. Candidates selecting PBT should practice solving previous year’s papers within a time frame to achieve a consistent writing rhythm and not spend the last hour struggling. Experience with the format of the test not only creates confidence but also improves performance in general.

MAT 2025 gives you the flexibility of choosing between two distinct exam modes, each with its advantages and considerations. No matter which mode you select - the efficient speed of CBT or the tried-and-true comfort of PBT - having an intelligent choice can contribute immensely to your test-day satisfaction. By becoming familiar with your strengths, what feels comfortable, and your logistic requirements, you can select a mode that best supports your success in this crucial step toward a rewarding management career.

(The author is Director, Centre for Management Services & IT at AIMA)